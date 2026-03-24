ETERNITI ACCELERATES GLOBAL EXPANSION OF ITS LUXURY PRIVATE VILLA & CHALET PORTFOLIO

MENAFN - Pressat)Eterniti, a leading luxury villa and ski chalet rental and property management group, today announced a new €30 million investment to accelerate its international expansion and further strengthen its operations.

The new funding brings total capital raised by the group to €50 million and will support the continued expansion of Eterniti's portfolio, destinations and guest experience worldwide. The investment comes at a time of rapidly growing global demand for high-end private accommodation paired with professional hospitality services.

Eterniti currently manages more than 800 luxury villas and chalets, the majority under exclusive agreements, across 25 sought-after destinations in Europe, the United States and the Caribbean.

Unlike traditional villa rental agencies that operate primarily as intermediaries between owners and guests, Eterniti has built a fully integrated hospitality and property management model. In every destination where the group operates, Eterniti maintains a local operational presence with trained hospitality professionals responsible for both guest service and property management.

This approach allows the company to guarantee consistent quality standards across its portfolio. Properties are professionally maintained year-round, and any operational issues during a stay can be addressed immediately by dedicated on-the-ground teams.

“In luxury hospitality, service excellence alone is not enough if the underlying product is not perfectly maintained,” said Maxime Friess, Co-founder & CEO of Eterniti.“If something needs fixing during a guest's stay, our teams can intervene efficiently. This operational infrastructure is what truly differentiates us from traditional rental agencies.”

The group's offering is structured around three complementary brands, each addressing a specific segment of the luxury travel market:

Bo House, founded in Saint-Tropez, specialising in ultra-luxury villas in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and Courchevel, with weekly rates reaching up to €400,000. The brand will soon expand to St. Barts. Verbier Exclusive, a boutique collection of 25 fully staffed luxury chalets in Verbier, renowned for its discreet service and deep alpine expertise. Emerald Stay, focused on“affordable luxury” vacation rentals, with weekly stays typically ranging from €3,000 to €20,000.

Across its destinations, Eterniti operates with a year-round team of 120 hospitality professionals, expanding to up to 200 staff during peak seasons. These teams manage both guest services and the underlying properties, reinforcing the group's integrated approach to luxury hospitality.

This operational model reflects Eterniti's belief that property management is not merely a support function, but a strategic activity in its own right. By combining hospitality services with direct operational control over properties, the group is able to deliver a level of reliability and consistency rarely seen in the fragmented luxury villa rental market.

The new investment has been secured by Amethyst III, a fund managed by Limestone Capital, bringing total capital raised to €50 million, including the previous €20 million investment. The funding will enable Eterniti to continue expanding selectively into high-demand destinations while further investing in its operational infrastructure, technology platform and guest experience.

The group has doubled its revenues year-on-year for the past four years while remaining profitable, highlighting sustained traveller demand for professionally managed luxury villas and chalets as an alternative to traditional five-star hotels.

Eterniti's shareholder base includes prominent figures from the luxury hospitality and lifestyle sectors, including Olivier Jolivet, former CEO of Aman Group and current CEO of Como Group, as well as Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas, reflecting the brand's international appeal.

Importantly for partners and clients, the company's leadership and strategy remain unchanged. Co-founders Maxime Friess and Laurent Lacourt continue in their roles as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Chief Operating Officer, respectively.

“This milestone marks a natural next step in our journey,” added Friess.“Luxury travellers increasingly seek space, privacy and authenticity, without compromising on service standards. Our ambition is to build a truly global hospitality group that delivers five-star service in private homes across the world's most desirable destinations.”

Benjamin Habbel, Founder & Managing Partner of Limestone Capital, commented:

“This investment reflects our continued conviction in Eterniti's vision and execution, and in its potential to become the global leader in luxury vacation rental management. We are also strongly convinced by the structural growth of the €240 billion luxury hospitality industry, the fastest-growing segment in travel, with an expected CAGR of approximately 10% over the next five years.”

The investment highlights growing confidence in the luxury vacation rental sector, one of the most dynamic areas of the travel industry, as discerning travellers increasingly favour private homes with hotel-style services for both leisure and extended stays.

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About Eterniti

Eterniti is a leading luxury vacation rentals and property management hospitality group, operating across Europe, the United States, and the Caribbean. Through its brands Emerald Stay, Bo House, and Verbier Exclusive, Eterniti delivers curated 4- and 5-star hospitality experiences in the world's most sought-after destinations.

About Limestone Capital

Limestone Capital AG is a Switzerland-headquartered private equity firm focused on the experience economy. The firm partners with founders and management teams to build category-leading businesses across hospitality, leisure and consumer experiences, combining long-term capital with deep operational expertise.