New Book Argues That In The Age Of AI, Leaders Must Become Orchestrators, Not Controllers

MENAFN - Pressat) LID Publishing announces the publication of:by AI transformation strategist Peter Whealy. The book publishes on 26 March 2026 (UK) and 28 April 2026 (US).

Artificial intelligence is reshaping organizations at unprecedented speed. While AI systems evolve daily, leadership models remain anchored in outdated assumptions about expertise, authority, and control.

In the AI era, knowing more is no longer enough.

In Lead with AI. Stay Human., Whealy argues that the leaders who will thrive are not those with the most answers, but those who can orchestrate judgment, trust, learning, and technology across increasingly complex systems.

“AI doesn't replace leadership - it exposes it,” says Whealy.“The question is no longer who has the best expertise, but who can align human and machine intelligence to create value under pressure.”

Drawing on decades of experience advising global organizations on transformation, Whealy introduces four essential Conductor Capabilities for modern leadership:

Judgment Under Ambiguity – Knowing when to pause and when to accelerate, maintaining coherence even when certainty disappears. Trust Stewardship – Scaling transparency, psychological safety, and accountability beyond the leader's direct reach. Adaptive Learning – Designing systems where learning velocity exceeds change velocity. Enterprise Orchestration – Aligning direction, decisions, and values across boundaries so context travels with insight.

At the heart of the book is the SPAR framework - a practical developmental rhythm for building these capabilities at scale:

Strengthen your leadership identity Partner with AI as a strategic sparring partner Amplify team capability through systemic trust and learning Reshape organizations for adaptive flow

Rather than treating AI as a tool, Whealy reframes it as a leadership inflection point - one that demands increased judgement and greater humanity.

Miriam Kugel, Microsoft, AI Transformation Advisory, writes:“Peter Whealy provides a clear, practical blueprint for building a 'frontier firm' mindset - one that unlocks human potential, empowers teams, and enables organizations to evolve so people thrive alongside AI as they navigate continuous transformation with confidence.”

Lead with AI. Stay Human. is written for all leaders currently navigating enterprise-scale AI adoption, who don't want to sacrifice long-term performance, trust, or human potential.

Peter Whealy is the founder of Elevate Potential, a consultancy focused on AI-era leadership transformation. A former Partner at EY and other global consulting firms, he advises organizations worldwide on orchestrating greater enterprise value.

ENDS

Notes to editors:

Lead with AI. Stay Human. is published by LID Publishing on 26 March 2026 (UK) and 28 April 2026 (US), available in paperback and e-book. For all media enquiries and image requests, please contact: Teya Ucherdzhieva

E: [email protected] // M: +44 (0) 7928 666 131 For more about Peter Whealy, please visit his LinkedIn For more about LID Publishing, please visit