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Aquataps Launches Aquatap Ultimo: A Complete 6-In-1 Boiling, Chilled & Sparkling Water Tap System


2026-03-24 03:11:50

(MENAFN- Pressat) UK-based specialist in boiling water taps, Aquataps, has announced the launch of the Aquatap Ultimo - a new 6-in-1 kitchen water system combining boiling, chilled, and sparkling water in a single tap.

The Aquatap Ultimo delivers six functions from one fixture: filtered boiling water (up to 98°C), filtered chilled sparkling water, filtered chilled still water, filtered ambient drinking water, plus standard hot and cold. Designed as a complete replacement for a kettle, filter jug, and sparkling water appliance, the system simplifies kitchen worktops while providing on-demand filtered water.

Available from £1,249.99 inc. VAT, the Ultimo is aimed at homeowners and kitchen designers seeking a space-efficient, all-in-one solution.

Digital Control with LED Function Indicators

The tap features a precision knurled control dial with integrated LED illumination, providing clear visual feedback for each function: white (standby), green (filtered ambient), blue (chilled), light blue (sparkling), and red (boiling).

A built-in 3-second press-and-hold safety mechanism controls boiling water delivery, while a cool-touch spout enhances everyday usability.

Integrated Boiler & Chiller System

The under-sink unit combines both boiler and chiller in a single compact appliance (372 × 242 × 422 mm), helping to minimise cabinet space usage.

    2.4-litre boiler delivering water up to 98°C Approximate reheat time: 8 minutes 2.2-litre chilled reservoir maintaining 3–10°C Sparkling water generated on demand via external CO2 cylinder

A nano-phosphate filtration system reduces chlorine, lead, arsenic, iron, and manganese in the water supply.

Availability & Warranty

The Aquatap Ultimo is available in Polished Chrome, Matt Black, Brushed Nickel, and Brushed Brass.

    5-year tap warranty 2-year warranty on boiler and chiller system Free next-day delivery across UK mainland
About Aquataps

Aquataps is a UK-based retailer specialising in boiling water taps, sparkling water taps, and chilled water taps, offering 4-in-1, 5-in-1, and 6-in-1 systems with UK-based customer support.
Explore the full product details: Aquatap Ultimo 6-in-1 boiling water tap

Editorial guide: 6-in-1 boiling water tap with chilled and sparkling water

Company website:

Media enquiries:
Alan Ogan, Managing Director

01268 727823

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