Atel Q Software Launch & Amazon #1 Bestselling Book

Atel Q releases its Voice AI engine for UK SMEs as The New Voice of Business hits number one on Amazon

LONDON, 24 March 2026

Bisola Fasanya, a Voice AI Implementation Specialist based in London, has this week announced a dual milestone: the commercial launch of Atel Q's Voice AI engine software and the publication of her book The New Voice of Business, which reached the number one position in the AI category on Amazon within days of release.

Atel Q is a UK-based SaaS platform that gives small and medium-sized businesses access to Voice AI technology like phone and voice-based AI agents that handle inbound calls, qualify leads, book appointments, and respond to customer enquiries around the clock. The platform is available in two tiers: a self-managed subscription and a fully managed implementation service for businesses that want expert deployment and ongoing configuration.

"Most businesses are asking the wrong question about AI," said Bisola. "They ask 'are we ready?' and end up comparing platforms for months without ever deploying anything. The right question is: which specific problem do I already have, and do I have the process in place to let AI solve it? That shift in thinking is what Atel Q is built around."

The New Voice of Business is a practical guide to Voice AI adoption for business owners, written for founders and directors who want to understand the technology without the jargon. The book covers seven Voice AI use cases, a readiness assessment framework, and honest guidance on implementation risks and ROI modelling. It is available now on Amazon.

The software launch follows Bisola's work implementing Voice AI solutions for businesses across multiple industries.

Bisola is a registered advisor with Enterprise Nation and a member of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry. She is delivering a public Voice AI workshop on 23 April 2026, open to business owners at all stages of AI familiarity.

About Atel Q

Atel Q is a London-based Voice AI organisation offering software, implementation consulting, and business education for small and medium-sized businesses. Atel Q helps businesses deploy Voice AI correctly against real operational problems. Its SaaS platform is available as a self-managed subscription or a fully managed implementation service Find out more at

The New Voice of Business

Published March 2026. Currently #1 in the AI category on Amazon UK. Available at:

Media contact:

Bisola Fasanya

[email protected]

