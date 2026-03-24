403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MHP Group Launches Transition Economy Team To Tackle Net Zero Polarisation
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - MHP Group has launched a specialist Transition Economy team to help businesses navigate an increasingly complex and contested landscape around sustainability, energy and economic change.
Led by director Ben Carr, who has been with MHP for four years and is on the PRCA's Climate Board, the move reflects a broader shift in how the global transition is being framed, moving beyond a primarily sustainability-led narrative towards one shaped by geopolitics, energy security and industrial competitiveness.
MHP said global investment in the energy transition reached a record $2.3 trillion in 2025, up 8% year-on-year, as governments and businesses accelerate efforts to secure supply chains, build domestic capability and attract capital.
Against this backdrop, companies are under growing pressure to position sustainability not as a standalone values-driven initiative, but as central to growth, resilience and long-term value creation.
The new offer brings together specialists across reputation, policy, finance, technology and creative into a single advisory platform, designed to help clients build credible leadership positions while navigating increased scrutiny from policymakers, investors, media and activists.
The firm already works with a number of organisations in the sector, including E.ON, Ceres Power, Sylvera and Artio.
Carr said:“We're seeing a widening gap in the debate around the transition, shaped by geopolitical tensions, energy security concerns and a renewed focus on economic growth. Organisations are navigating a far more polarised and contested environment, where expectations are shifting quickly and leadership is being tested in real time.
“Meanwhile, we're facing a crisis of language. Terms like ESG and net zero have been stretched so widely that they've started to lose meaning, just as the stakes have become more serious. The challenge now is how organisations connect complex change to growth, competitiveness and outcomes people can see and feel. Done well, communications can become a source of trust and long-term value.”
The launch comes as debate around sustainability and climate policy becomes increasingly polarised, with MHP's Polarisation Tracker, developed in partnership with University of Cambridge Political Psychology Lab, highlighting rising scepticism and opposition in public discourse.
Nick Barron, deputy CEO at MHP Group, added:“Businesses are under more scrutiny than ever, from investors and policymakers to employees and the public. This offer helps clients navigate that reality with clarity and confidence. We already work with some of the most influential organisations shaping the transition and this platform makes our industry-leading expertise easier to access.”
Led by director Ben Carr, who has been with MHP for four years and is on the PRCA's Climate Board, the move reflects a broader shift in how the global transition is being framed, moving beyond a primarily sustainability-led narrative towards one shaped by geopolitics, energy security and industrial competitiveness.
MHP said global investment in the energy transition reached a record $2.3 trillion in 2025, up 8% year-on-year, as governments and businesses accelerate efforts to secure supply chains, build domestic capability and attract capital.
Against this backdrop, companies are under growing pressure to position sustainability not as a standalone values-driven initiative, but as central to growth, resilience and long-term value creation.
The new offer brings together specialists across reputation, policy, finance, technology and creative into a single advisory platform, designed to help clients build credible leadership positions while navigating increased scrutiny from policymakers, investors, media and activists.
The firm already works with a number of organisations in the sector, including E.ON, Ceres Power, Sylvera and Artio.
Carr said:“We're seeing a widening gap in the debate around the transition, shaped by geopolitical tensions, energy security concerns and a renewed focus on economic growth. Organisations are navigating a far more polarised and contested environment, where expectations are shifting quickly and leadership is being tested in real time.
“Meanwhile, we're facing a crisis of language. Terms like ESG and net zero have been stretched so widely that they've started to lose meaning, just as the stakes have become more serious. The challenge now is how organisations connect complex change to growth, competitiveness and outcomes people can see and feel. Done well, communications can become a source of trust and long-term value.”
The launch comes as debate around sustainability and climate policy becomes increasingly polarised, with MHP's Polarisation Tracker, developed in partnership with University of Cambridge Political Psychology Lab, highlighting rising scepticism and opposition in public discourse.
Nick Barron, deputy CEO at MHP Group, added:“Businesses are under more scrutiny than ever, from investors and policymakers to employees and the public. This offer helps clients navigate that reality with clarity and confidence. We already work with some of the most influential organisations shaping the transition and this platform makes our industry-leading expertise easier to access.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment