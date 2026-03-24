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Versabank
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:33 AM EST - VersaBank: Has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of certain assets associated with its only bank branch in Holdingford, Minnesota to Stearns Bank National Association. The Holdingford Sale has been approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. VersaBank shares T are trading down $0.14 at $18.74.
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