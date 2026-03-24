Xiao Hehe & Lin Lan's“Love And Warmth” New Collection Launch At Successfully Held At China Fashion Week

MENAFN - GetNews) On March 22, Xiao Hehe & Lin Lan held the "AI with Love and Warmth" themed new collection launch at China Fashion Week. This fashion extravaganza, blending cutting-edge technology with social responsibility, became a standout highlight of the fashion week thanks to its unique creative vision, diverse clothing collections, and heartwarming charitable initiatives-using fashion to convey warmth and technology to empower a better world.













The theme of this launch event, "AI with Love and Warmth," is a clever play on words. First,“Love” represents compassion and care-the core values that Xiao Hehe has always upheld in its philanthropic mission. Meanwhile, the Chinese pinyin for“Love,”“AI,” aligns perfectly with the current trend of technology integrating into daily life, highlighting the brand's commitment to exploring innovative technology. The event kicked off with a unique opening act, featuring a spectacular appearance by robots from Chengshizhijian Technology. The high-tech performance instantly energized the crowd, giving the audience a firsthand experience of the perfect fusion of technology and fashion.







The event had numerous positive influencers-including Ma Shu, Yue'er, Duan Yina, Liu Yutong, Xinxinniannian, Wang Yaluen, Zhang Xuanrui, Gong Xi, Xu Jiayi, Xu Jiahe, and Hao Hao-joining in to lend their support. Drawing on their influence, they helped elevate this heartwarming fashion show and conveyed a positive and uplifting attitude toward fashion. Even more touching was that the event specially invited children from Beijing Jianxiang School to perform a golden shell drum show, truly infusing the fashion show with the warmth of philanthropy. This filled the entire event with love and warmth, embodying the brand's original commitment to social responsibility.







During the launch, Xiao Hehe & Lin Lan presented a rich and diverse collection of new items. In addition to the brand's four classic core collections, a brand-new hand-knitted collection and a functional sports collection were launched. The hand-knitted collection incorporates artisanal craftsmanship, showcasing exquisite texture and a sense of heritage; the functional sportswear collection balances practicality with style, meeting the needs of both everyday wear and athletic activities, and fully demonstrating the brand's design prowess and innovative philosophy.







The show attracted significant attention from both the industry and the general public. Numerous major platforms and fashion bloggers gathered at the venue to livestream the event, allowing audiences who couldn't attend in person to experience this spectacular fusion of fashion, philanthropy, and technology in real time, thereby further expanding the event's reach. Xiao Hehe & Linlan's latest collection focused on the aesthetic expression of matching family outfits, skillfully blending heartwarming emotions with trendy designs. It not only showcased the diverse charm of fashion design but also utilized love and technology to ensure that fashion is more than just beauty-it embodies warmth and strength.