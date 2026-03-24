Photonpay Enhances Multi-Currency Global Accounts To Streamline Global Collections For Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews) Upgraded Global Collection solution integrates local clearing networks, AI-driven risk management, and T+0 settlement to remove barriers to global business growth.

HONG KONG - Mar 24, 2026 - According to the McKinsey Global Payments Report 2025, the payments industry is undergoing rapid transformation as digital commerce accelerates and new financial infrastructure emerges. With the global B2B payments market projected to reach an estimated USD 15.88 trillion by 2030, businesses are scaling across borders faster than ever - yet many still find their expansion hindered by slow settlement cycles, fragmented banking relationships, and operational frictions.

To address this gap directly, PhotonPay, the next-generation global financial infrastructure, today announced a significant upgrade to its Global Collection solution. The enhanced suite now supports global accounts in 60+ currencies across 200+ countries and regions, integrating AI-driven risk management and near-instant settlement to redefine how modern businesses collect payments and manage global liquidity.

Expanding Global Coverage Across Major and Emerging Markets

PhotonPay Global Accounts empower businesses to open accounts and receive funds across major and emerging markets - all from a single, unified platform. Beyond core currencies including USD, EUR, and GBP, PhotonPay extends its reach into high-growth regions with dedicated support for local collections in markets such as Mexico, Brazil, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

Businesses no longer need to establish and maintain separate bank accounts in each market, significantly reducing administrative burden and streamlining global financial operations.

Local Clearing Networks: Faster, Leaner, and More Transparent

PhotonPay's efficiency is built on its direct integration with local clearing networks, bypassing unnecessary intermediaries to reduce fees and eliminate hidden costs. Funds are credited in their original currency straight to the business's balance - preserving margins that would otherwise be lost to redundant conversions.

By operating on local rails, PhotonPay delivers near-instant settlement across key payment corridors, giving businesses faster access to working capital. The result is sharper liquidity management and the financial agility to act on market opportunities without delay.

One Platform, Better Outcomes for Everyone

Managing multi-currency finances no longer requires juggling multiple systems. Finance teams can switch between currencies with a single click, monitor consolidated balances in real time, and stay on top of live foreign exchange movements - all from one unified dashboard. The platform also intelligently surfaces available account options based on the user's region and currency, reducing setup friction when entering new markets.

Looking ahead, PhotonPay plans to introduce integrated treasury capabilities in 2026, enabling businesses to further optimize the value of idle balances. With flexible strategies ranging from stable yield options to more dynamic approaches, businesses can tailor solutions according to their different liquidity needs and risk preferences. Supported by dedicated treasury specialists, businesses can also make more informed decisions and manage global capital with greater precision.

For end customers, paying in their local currency creates a familiar and trusted experience that directly supports higher payment completion rates. For businesses, the result is a single source of truth for global finances - and the agility to move capital wherever it's needed, the moment it's needed.

Institutional-Grade Security and Compliance

Security is foundational to everything PhotonPay builds - the platform operates under more than 10 global financial licenses and regulatory authorizations, ensuring compliance with international standards across every market it serves.

At the infrastructure level, an AI-driven risk engine performs millisecond-level transaction monitoring to identify and neutralize threats in real time - while a fully digitized KYC and AML framework ensures every transaction meets the highest standards of regulatory integrity.

"As businesses increasingly operate across borders, they need financial infrastructure that moves as fast as they do. Our upgraded Global Accounts solution removes the complexity of multi-market collections - giving businesses the speed, transparency, and control they need to grow with confidence. With coverage now spanning 200+ markets and 60+ currencies, we're making truly global operations accessible to businesses of every scale." - Chao, VP of Product, PhotonPay

Global commerce is digitizing at an unprecedented pace, and the demands on financial infrastructure have never been greater. PhotonPay remains committed to expanding its global payment network, deepening currency coverage, and continuously evolving its infrastructure - so businesses everywhere can collect, pay, and manage capital with greater confidence and efficiency.

About PhotonPay

Founded in Hong Kong in 2015, PhotonPay is a trusted fintech partner for over 200,000 businesses worldwide. Leveraged by our extensive global service network and robust regulatory licenses across major jurisdictions, we offer a comprehensive product suite-including Global Accounts, Card Issuing, Global Acquiring, Payouts, FX Management, and Embedded Finance.

With over 10 regional offices and a footprint spanning 200+ countries and territories, PhotonPay is dedicated to building a high-efficiency, secure, and programmable payment experience. We help our clients navigate the complexities of the modern payment landscape, allowing them to scale globally with ease and confidence.

Connect the world, value by PhotonPay.

*The availability, features, and regulatory treatment of PhotonPay's products and services may vary depending on the user's location, business model, and the laws and regulations that apply. Actual outcomes may differ due to market conditions, technological constraints, and regulatory developments, and PhotonPay makes no express or implied representation, warranty, or guarantee as to the achievement of any particular result. Access to certain capabilities is restricted to eligible customers only.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, outcomes, or strategies for the future (including product offerings, regulatory plans, and business plans) and are subject to change without prior notice. Please be advised that such statements are influenced by various uncertainties, which may result in future circumstances, events, or outcomes differing from those predicted in the forward-looking statements.