Fiber Optic Fusion Splicer Market: Growth, Technology Breakthroughs And Domestic Rise In China

MENAFN - GetNews) Driven by the national East Data West Computing project, full-scale 5G deployment, and accelerated 6G technology research, the fiber optic fusion splicer industry in China has entered a new phase of rapid growth. As a core piece of fiber optic tools for connecting fiber optic cabl, ADSS fiber optic cable, and other critical transmission lines, fusion splicers play an irreplaceable role in building modern communication infrastructure. Market data shows that the industry scale is expected to exceed 3.5 billion yuan in 2026 and reach 4.8 billion yuan by 2030, providing strong support for global fiber optic network solutions.

Along with market expansion, the product structure of fiber optic fusion splicers is becoming more specialized. Fully automatic fusion splicers now represent the mainstream trend, accounting for 62% of domestic sales in 2025, and this figure is projected to surpass 75% by 2030. These high-precision machines are widely used in AI data centers, long-haul backbone projects, and large-scale communication construction, perfectly matching the strict splicing requirements of armored fiber cable, outdoor fiber, and high-speed transmission lines. Meanwhile, semi-automatic and portable models remain popular among small and medium-sized engineering teams and emergency maintenance scenarios, supporting the installation of FTTH drop cable, drop cable, and on-site repair of network fiber cable. As essential equipment in the global fiber tools supply chain, fusion splicers continue to empower the deployment of fiber optic cable assemblies, fiber patch cables, fiber optic patch cord, and other connection components.

The large-scale application of hollow-core fiber has brought new technical challenges and opportunities to the industry. Recently, Chinese manufacturer Eloik Communication has successfully obtained two key patents, including an offset axis defocusing mechanism that greatly improves camera focusing accuracy, and a cam propulsion system that extends service life. These innovations mark a major breakthrough in fiber optic technology for hollow-core fiber splicing, helping domestic brands gain advantages in the high-end market and supporting the stable connection of fiber optic fiber and professional cabling systems.







Today, fiber optic fusion splicer development follows four clear technological trends: high precision, intelligence, lightweight design, and long battery life. High-precision models control splicing loss at ≤0.02dB, meeting the ultra-stable transmission needs of data centers and core communication networks. Intelligent functions such as AI-assisted fault detection and automatic parameter adjustment simplify operation and improve efficiency. Lightweight designs keep equipment weight under 2kg, enhancing portability for field work. Extended battery life allows more than 200 splicing operations per full charge, ideal for long-term outdoor construction of outdoor fiber and power communication lines.

The competitive landscape of the global fiber optic fusion splicer market is also changing rapidly. Although Japanese brands such as Fujikura and Sumitomo still dominate the high-end sector, Chinese manufacturers are accelerating domestic substitution. Brands including CETC 41 and DVP have fully replaced imports in the mid-range and engineering-grade markets. By 2025, the domestic localization rate has reached nearly 60%. In addition to hardware sales, after-sales services such as software updates and remote diagnostics have grown from less than 10% in 2023 to 18% in 2025, creating new profit growth for the industry.







As the global demand for fiber optic cable, optic cable, fiber patch, and communication infrastructure continues to rise, the fiber optic fusion splicer industry will embrace broader development. With continuous technological innovation and steady domestic substitution, China's fiber optic equipment industry is becoming a key contributor to the global fiber optic network solutions ecosystem, supporting the construction of faster, more stable, and smarter digital networks worldwide.