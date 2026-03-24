MPO Fiber Patch Cords: The Explosive Growth Behind AI Server Connections

MENAFN - GetNews) The rapid rise of AI large models has brought an unprecedented demand for high-speed data transmission. While most people focus on powerful GPUs and computing power, few realize the critical role played by the underlying fiber network and connection systems. For every AI server operating at full capacity, up to 128 MPO fiber patch cords are required to ensure stable, high-bandwidth links between servers and switches. This hidden but indispensable component is now driving a new wave of growth in the global fiber optic telecommunications industry, with specialized providers like Oyi International., Ltd. leading the charge in meeting surging market needs.







Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Oyi has been a dynamic force in the fiber optic sector since its founding in 2006. Backed by a 20+ member R&D team dedicated to innovative technology and quality, the company delivers world-class fiber optic products and end-to-end solutions to 143 countries worldwide, with long-term partnerships established with 268 global clients. Its extensive portfolio spans core components like optical fiber cables, connectors, adapters,, and WDM series, alongside specialized products including ADSS, ASU, Drop Cable, Micro Duct Cable, OPGW, Fast Connector, PLC Splitter, Closure, and FTTH Box. These offerings cater to diverse industries including telecommunications, data centers, CATV, and industrial sectors, and extend to integrated solutions such as Fiber to the Home (FTTH), Optical Network Units (ONUs), and High Voltage Electrical Power Lines. To support customer success, Oyi also provides tailored OEM design services and financial support, enabling clients to integrate multi-platform systems and reduce operational costs. As AI-driven data demands escalate, such specialized suppliers are becoming indispensable partners in building the robust, high-bandwidth infrastructure that powers the next generation of computing.

MPO fiber optic connectors represent the most advanced solution for high-density data center interconnection. Unlike traditional single-fiber connectors, MPO modules integrate 12, 16 or even 24 fibers in one compact interface, greatly improving space utilization and transmission efficiency. As a core part of fiber optic cable connection, MPO patchcords perfectly support 400G, 800G and 1.6T high-speed networks, making them irreplaceable in modern cloud computing and AI infrastructure.







The explosive demand for MPO products comes directly from the construction boom of AI data centers. A standard AI server equipped with 8 GPUs generally uses 16 pieces of 800G optical modules, which means 128 MPO patch cords are needed for a single server. Such huge demand has pushed the global MPO market to expand rapidly. Market research shows that the market size exceeded $2 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach $13 billion in 2026. Along with volume growth, product upgrades from 12-core to 24-core have increased unit prices by more than 30%, creating a strong“volume and price rise” trend.

In addition to AI servers, CPO (Co-packaged Optics) technology will become another powerful catalyst for the MPO industry. In a CPO-enabled switch, optical signals transmit directly between chips and optical engines, requiring more than 1,000 MPO patchcords per device. This new architecture will boost MPO demand by nearly 10 times, further expanding the market space for high-performance fiber optic assembly and precision connection products.

From a technical perspective, modern MPO patch cords feature ultra-low loss, flexible polarity management and strong compatibility with QSFP-DD and OSFP optical modules. These advantages make them ideal for building high-efficiency fiber network environments. With continuous innovation in fiber technology, MPO products are becoming more precise, durable and adaptable, supporting long-distance transmission and complex wiring scenarios such as outdoor fiber, armored fiber cable and ADSS fiber optic cable.

The global MPO industry chain presents a clear division pattern. Core components such as MT ferrules are mainly supplied by American and Japanese manufacturers, while Chinese enterprises take the lead in assembly and mass production, accounting for more than 60% of the global market. Leading Chinese manufacturers have entered the supply chains of world-class cloud computing giants, achieving rapid growth in revenue and market influence. This trend also accelerates the upgrade of the global fiber optic equipment supply system.







For data center operators and enterprise users, deploying MPO-based wiring systems means long-term cost reduction and performance improvement. High-density design saves cabinet space, modular structure simplifies maintenance, and stable performance reduces failure rates. MPO patchcords, fiber adapter, patchcord om3 and supporting fiber testing tools together form a complete high-speed interconnection solution, helping enterprises cope with future bandwidth growth and lower overall TCO.

Although MPO patchcords are often unseen, they serve as the“neural pathways” of the digital world. Whether in internal connections of AI servers, high-speed links of cloud data centers, or long-distance transmission of optical cable systems, MPO products provide stable and efficient support. With the continuous expansion of AI applications and the commercialization of CPO technology, the MPO market will maintain high growth in the next five years, becoming a blue ocean in the fiber optic cable and communication connection industry.

For enterprises planning layout in optical communication, investing in MPO patchcords, high-density wiring solutions and supporting fiber optic converter and fiber media converter means seizing the dividends of AI infrastructure. As the core carrier of high-speed fiber network, MPO will continue to lead the innovation of data center interconnection and write a new chapter in the development of global optical communication.