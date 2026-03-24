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Euro Pratik Sales Ltd. Acquires 51% Stake In Chawla Brothers For INR 33.20 Cr
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 24th March 2026: Euro Pratik Sales Limited, a leading player in the organised decorative wall panels and interior solutions industry, has announced the acquisition of a 51% stake in Chawla Brothers, a well-established decorative surfaces business in North India. The acquisition, valued at ₹33.2 crore (including capital infusion of ₹4.1 crore), is expected to be completed by March 31, 2026, and will be funded through internal accruals, reflecting the company's strong balance sheet. The business is expected to generate a projected revenue of ₹ 80 crore in FY27.
This marks the company's second strategic acquisition within the last four months, following the acquisition of URO Veneer World, which enabled Euro Pratik to strengthen its presence in the southern market. Together, these acquisitions reflect the company's focused strategy to expand its geographic footprint and deepen its presence across India.
Chawla Brothers, founded in 1978, has built a strong reputation over five decades, with a robust presence across Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. The firm has a strong reach across Tier 2, Tier 3 cities and towns and operates across both wholesale (B2B) and retail (B2C) segments. It has an extensive distribution network of over 450 dealers, operates from key locations in Jalandhar and Ludhiana, and serves a diverse customer base including architects, builders, contractors, OEMs, and retail consumers.
Commenting on this strategic direction, Mr. Pratik Singhvi, Chairman and Managing Director, Euro Pratik Sales Limited, said, "This acquisition is a key milestone in our growth journey as we continue to build a strong pan-India presence. Following the successful integration of URO Veneer World in South India, the acquisition of Chawla Brothers strengthens our foothold in North India. With a net debt-free balance sheet and strong internal accruals, we are well-positioned to pursue value-accretive growth opportunities while enhancing our distribution capabilities and product reach. We will continue to evaluate strategic acquisition opportunities as they arise".
The acquisition is expected to significantly strengthen Euro Pratik's presence in the northern market and accelerate product penetration in underpenetrated regions. By leveraging Chawla Brothers' established dealers' network, Euro Pratik aims to enhance market access across both wholesale and retail channels. The integration will enable a gradual replacement of competing products with Euro Pratik's own offerings, driving higher revenue and expanding overall market reach. Additionally, the company will benefit from strong relationships with architects, builders, and interior designers, while capitalising on Chawla Brothers' regional brand equity. Improved logistics efficiency through existing infrastructure and a deep understanding of local customer preferences are expected to further support sustainable growth.
About Euro Pratik Sales Limited
Euro Pratik is one of India's leading and largest organised brands in the Decorative Wall Panel and Laminates industry, holding a market share of over 16% in the organised wall panel segment. Known for its design-driven approach, the company has launched over 113+ product catalogues, offering 30+ product categories and 3,000+ designs that are sustainable, antibacterial, antifungal, and water-resistant. Operating through a fixed asset-light business model with 36 contract manufacturers across India and abroad, Euro Pratik has built a strong distribution network spanning 138+ cities, 188 distributors, and 184,162.50+ sq. ft. of warehouse space in Bhiwandi, ensuring wide market reach and operational efficiency. Driven by innovation and strategic growth, Euro Pratik has expanded its global presence through subsidiaries in the U.S., the UAE, and Europe, supported by strong financial fundamentals. With a proven track record, comprehensive product portfolio, collaborations with architects, interior designers, and furniture manufacturers, and a focus on sustainable design, Euro Pratik continues to strengthen its position as a pioneer in decorative wall solutions across domestic and international markets.
About Chawla Brothers
Founded in 1978, Chawla Brothers is an established player in the plywood and decorative surfaces industry, with a strong presence across Punjab, Haryana, Jammu, and parts of Himachal Pradesh. Operating from Jalandhar and Ludhiana, the company offers a wide range of interior and surface solutions, supported by over 50,000 sq. ft. of warehousing and an experience-led retail format catering to architects, contractors, OEMs, and end users
This marks the company's second strategic acquisition within the last four months, following the acquisition of URO Veneer World, which enabled Euro Pratik to strengthen its presence in the southern market. Together, these acquisitions reflect the company's focused strategy to expand its geographic footprint and deepen its presence across India.
Chawla Brothers, founded in 1978, has built a strong reputation over five decades, with a robust presence across Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. The firm has a strong reach across Tier 2, Tier 3 cities and towns and operates across both wholesale (B2B) and retail (B2C) segments. It has an extensive distribution network of over 450 dealers, operates from key locations in Jalandhar and Ludhiana, and serves a diverse customer base including architects, builders, contractors, OEMs, and retail consumers.
Commenting on this strategic direction, Mr. Pratik Singhvi, Chairman and Managing Director, Euro Pratik Sales Limited, said, "This acquisition is a key milestone in our growth journey as we continue to build a strong pan-India presence. Following the successful integration of URO Veneer World in South India, the acquisition of Chawla Brothers strengthens our foothold in North India. With a net debt-free balance sheet and strong internal accruals, we are well-positioned to pursue value-accretive growth opportunities while enhancing our distribution capabilities and product reach. We will continue to evaluate strategic acquisition opportunities as they arise".
The acquisition is expected to significantly strengthen Euro Pratik's presence in the northern market and accelerate product penetration in underpenetrated regions. By leveraging Chawla Brothers' established dealers' network, Euro Pratik aims to enhance market access across both wholesale and retail channels. The integration will enable a gradual replacement of competing products with Euro Pratik's own offerings, driving higher revenue and expanding overall market reach. Additionally, the company will benefit from strong relationships with architects, builders, and interior designers, while capitalising on Chawla Brothers' regional brand equity. Improved logistics efficiency through existing infrastructure and a deep understanding of local customer preferences are expected to further support sustainable growth.
About Euro Pratik Sales Limited
Euro Pratik is one of India's leading and largest organised brands in the Decorative Wall Panel and Laminates industry, holding a market share of over 16% in the organised wall panel segment. Known for its design-driven approach, the company has launched over 113+ product catalogues, offering 30+ product categories and 3,000+ designs that are sustainable, antibacterial, antifungal, and water-resistant. Operating through a fixed asset-light business model with 36 contract manufacturers across India and abroad, Euro Pratik has built a strong distribution network spanning 138+ cities, 188 distributors, and 184,162.50+ sq. ft. of warehouse space in Bhiwandi, ensuring wide market reach and operational efficiency. Driven by innovation and strategic growth, Euro Pratik has expanded its global presence through subsidiaries in the U.S., the UAE, and Europe, supported by strong financial fundamentals. With a proven track record, comprehensive product portfolio, collaborations with architects, interior designers, and furniture manufacturers, and a focus on sustainable design, Euro Pratik continues to strengthen its position as a pioneer in decorative wall solutions across domestic and international markets.
About Chawla Brothers
Founded in 1978, Chawla Brothers is an established player in the plywood and decorative surfaces industry, with a strong presence across Punjab, Haryana, Jammu, and parts of Himachal Pradesh. Operating from Jalandhar and Ludhiana, the company offers a wide range of interior and surface solutions, supported by over 50,000 sq. ft. of warehousing and an experience-led retail format catering to architects, contractors, OEMs, and end users
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