Avahi Wins 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award In Agentic AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition honors organizations, products, teams, and individuals delivering measurable results through artificial intelligence

San Francisco, CA, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avahi, an AWS Premier Partner, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, in the category of Agentic AI. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the award recognizes organizations, products, teams, and individuals that are applying artificial intelligence in ways that drive real, measurable impact.







Jack Singh, CEO of Avahi

The 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards honor achievement across a broad range of industries and use cases, spotlighting the companies and leaders moving AI beyond experimentation and into practical, accountable deployment. This year's program recognized winners across 36 industries and more than 15 countries.

Avahi was recognized for developing a production-grade AI voice assistant that is transforming how hospitals and clinics communicate with patients. Powered by Amazon Nova Sonic, the solution replaces long hold times and robotic phone trees with instant, empathetic conversations. Available 24/7, it connects directly to patient health records and can handle everything from insurance authorizations to real-time health pattern detection. The system runs on 64 AWS P5 instances with 512 NVIDIA H100 GPUs and processes 40 million tokens per minute, enabling near-instant responses at hospital scale while freeing clinical staff to focus on direct patient care.

"We wanted to build something that actually makes a difference for patients, because healthcare communication has been broken for years, and we felt that was unacceptable. So, we built something that not only listens, but also knows your history, and responds like a human being. Seeing that work in the real world, at real scale, is what drives us.” said Jack Singh, CEO of Avahi.“The team poured everything into making this something patients could actually trust. And what excites me most is that this same approach can be applied across industries, where communication is broken and people are being left waiting."

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards celebrate the people and organizations leading the next phase of AI adoption, where innovation is judged not just by novelty, but by impact. Winners are selected based on how effectively they are using AI to improve performance, reduce friction, solve meaningful problems, and move their industries forward.

"AI has arrived! 2026 is about execution, accountability, and results," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "Avahi stood out because its work in Agentic AI reflects where the market is headed: practical AI that solves real problems, earns trust, and delivers measurable value. This recognition highlights a team that is not just participating in the AI shift, but helping define what meaningful progress looks like."

To learn more about the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, visit:

About Avahi

Avahi is a Premier-tier AWS Partner delivering advanced AI and cloud solutions that accelerate digital transformation. Known for its speed, technical depth, and customer-centric delivery model, Avahi helps businesses across industries, including healthcare, scale faster, optimize costs, and modernize operations on AWS. From data engineering to AI-powered automation, Avahi delivers innovation with measurable impact.

About the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

Business Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Since 2013, the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognize organizations, products, teams, and individuals leveraging AI technology to solve real-world problems. The program evaluates advances across 46 major AI application types and 36 industries, celebrating innovations that improve the human experience and advance society as a whole. Judged by a panel of experienced business executives who provide transparent feedback and detailed scoring, the awards honor those dedicated to using AI as a force for good.

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Thais Rebequi

PR Specialist at Avahi

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