Saudi Fund For Development Signs USD 75 Million Agreement To Strengthen Regional Connectivity In Cameroon

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) has signed a development loan agreement with the Republic of Cameroon to finance the rehabilitation of the Sorawel-Dourbeye Road. The project aligns with Cameroon's National Development Strategy 2030 and reflects SFD's commitment to sustainable, people-centred development.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Sultan Abdulrahman Al Marshad, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, and H.E. Alamine Ousmane Mey, Minister of Economy, Planning and Regional Development of the Republic of Cameroon, in the presence of the Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Cameroon, H.E. Ibrahim Al-Ghamdi, and representatives from both sides.

H.E Alamine Ousmane Mey, the Minister of Economy, Planning and Regional Development, said:“On behalf of the Government of Cameroon, we express our deep appreciation to the Saudi Fund for Development for its continued support to Cameroon's structural projects.”

Under the agreement, SFD will provide USD 75 million to support the rehabilitation of a key road corridor. The project will reduce isolation, strengthen connectivity, and facilitate regional trade with neighboring countries, including Nigeria and Chad, while improving access to essential services.

H.E. Sultan Abdulrahman Al Marshad, CEO of SFD, said:“This agreement reflects SFD's commitment to supporting development that improves people's daily lives and creates long-term opportunity. By enhancing connectivity, expanding access to essential services, and supporting regional trade, the project will contribute to sustainable development in Cameroon and the wider region.”

The project will improve access to markets, healthcare, and education for local communities. It will also support regional trade and economic integration, contributing to long-term growth.

SFD's partnership with the Republic of Cameroon goes back more than 40 years. Since then, the Fund has supported 10 development projects totaling more than USD 180 million across key sectors, including infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

Across Africa, SFD has supported 458 projects in 47 countries, reinforcing its role as a long-term development partner.

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