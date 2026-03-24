Miro Acquires Reforge To Help Organizations Navigate The Transition To AI

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Miro ®, the AI Innovation Workspace for teams, today announced that it has acquired (subject to customary closing conditions) Reforge, an AI platform for product teams. The deal includes Reforge's team, learning platform, and AI-powered product development tools.

Organizations are grappling with how to leverage AI to its full potential. In many cases, the problem is not how to code faster, but deciding what to build. That's the bottleneck slowing companies down today. Miro and Reforge are both solving this challenge for customers – tackling the need to build both at speed and with clear strategic direction. Miro brings a collaborative AI workflows platform that brings teams and AI together to plan, co-create, and build at scale. Reforge brings AI-first product development tools, rigorous frameworks, and expert training that teach teams how to make good decisions and build the right thing. Combining Miro's AI Innovation Workspace with Reforge's knowledge and products creates a comprehensive solution for product teams navigating AI transformation: the platform to accelerate their work and the expertise to direct it.

“The biggest opportunity ahead isn't just moving faster – it's moving faster in the right direction,” said Andrey Khusid, CEO and Founder at Miro.“Teams need support in accelerating what to build and the decision-making during that critical phase of work. Reforge has been instrumental in helping teams learn from the best in the industry and sharpen their product and growth skills. The combination of Miro and Reforge will help organizations to transform towards AI-enabled innovation faster.”

The product development lifecycle is undergoing its largest transformation since inception. Reforge has spent years taking best practices from industry leaders and turning them into repeatable, rigorous frameworks. They teach operators how to solve the hardest problems – a skillset that's more critical than ever. Beyond training, Reforge has built a growing technology business with AI-first solutions that address key gaps in the product development process, creating deep connections with customers, including large enterprises.

“A couple of years ago, we saw that AI was changing not just the tools product teams use, but the skills and judgment they need to succeed,” said Brian Balfour, Founder and CEO at Reforge.“Teams that once relied on intuition and experience now need fluency in AI prototyping, evals, and strategy. We built Reforge to close that gap. Joining Miro lets us do it faster and at a much bigger scale than we could reach on our own.”

Balfour continues,“What started as a single course has grown into a community of over 100,000 alumni and a suite of products used by product teams everywhere. That growth reflects how much the work of building products has changed. Teams need new frameworks, new skills, and better tools to keep up. Joining Miro gives our community and our products the scale to help far more of them do that.”

Key elements of the acquisition:

Reforge Learning will continue to operate as a separate entity at Reforge. Investment in new courses will continue, and the Reforge learning platform will maintain independent, vendor-neutral courseware. Brian Balfour, Reforge's current CEO, will join Miro as the company's new Chief Growth Officer. Tom Willerer, Reforge's current COO, will join Miro as the company's Chief Strategy Officer. Reforge has more than 100,000 Reforge Learning alumni, and its customers include: Workday, Xero, SAP, Mastercard, and Netflix.

This acquisition accelerates Miro as a critical platform for teams building products in the AI era. Together, Miro and Reforge deliver what modern organizations need: the collaborative AI platform where teams make better decisions, combined with the frameworks and training to navigate the biggest transformation in product development history. The result is a fundamental shift in how companies innovate and build for the future.

About Miro

Miro is the AI Innovation Workspace that brings teams and AI together to plan, co-create, and build the next big thing, faster. Serving more than 100 million users across 250,000 customers, Miro empowers cross-functional teams to flow from early discovery through final delivery on a shared, AI-first canvas. With the canvas as the prompt, Miro's collaborative AI Workflows keeps teams in the flow of work, scales shifts in ways of working, and drives organization-wide transformation. Founded in 2011, Miro currently employs more than 1,600 people in 14 hubs around the world. To learn more, visit .

Miro and the Miro logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of RealtimeBoard, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Reforge

Reforge is the operating platform for product teams, combining the largest professional community of experienced product, growth, and marketing operators with a suite of AI-native tools purpose-built for product discovery. Reforge Insights aggregates and synthesizes customer feedback to surface what matters most, Reforge Research powers AI-driven surveys and interviews at scale, and Reforge Build enables rapid prototyping to test ideas before committing engineering resources. Backed by a network of over 100,000 alumni from the world's top technology companies, Reforge helps teams close the growing gap between the speed of modern engineering execution and the pace of product discovery. Learn more at .

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