MENAFN - Market Press Release) Nimble AppGenie Integrates Generative AI and AR into Next-Gen Real Estate App Solutions March 24, 2026 12:16 am - The award-winning app development company brings AI-driven recommendations, immersive AR tours, and predictive pricing to property businesses across the USA, UAE, UK, Canada, and Singapore.

Houston, TX - March 24, 2026

The award-winning app development company brings AI-driven recommendations, immersive AR tours, and predictive pricing to property businesses across the USA, UAE, UK, Canada, and Singapore.

HOUSTON, TX - Nimble AppGenie is a globally recognized mobile and web application development company with 8+ years of experience and 350+ completed projects. Today, the brand announced the integration of Generative AI and Augmented Reality (AR) into its custom real estate app development solutions, marking significant progress for property businesses operating in an increasingly digital-first market.

As property buyers demand smarter, more immersive digital experiences, the real estate industry is entering a new phase, PropTech 3.0.

Nimble AppGenie's latest solutions are purpose-built for this shift, offering clients the capabilities that go far beyond traditional listing apps.

AI property recommendations that personalize search results based on market signals and user behaviour.

AR/VR virtual property tours enable buyers to explore properties remotely with full immersive walkthroughs.

Predictive pricing tools powered by machine learning to support faster, data-backed buyer and investor decisions.

AI chatbots and smart lead scoring that qualify prospects in real time and automate follow-ups.

“Real estate is no longer won on listings - it is won on experience and intelligence. Our PropTech 3.0 framework gives property businesses the tools to deliver both from day one.” - Niketan Sharma, Project Manager, Nimble AppGenie.

With offices in Houston, London, Toronto, Dubai, Singapore, and Jaipur, Nimble AppGenie serves 250+ clients globally with a 97% satisfaction rate. The company holds a 5.0 rating on Clutch, is ISO certified, and operates as an AWS and Google Cloud partner, recognized by AppFutura, UpFirms, GoodFirms, and Forbes.

About Nimble AppGenie

Founded in 2017, Nimble AppGenie is a bespoke web and mobile app development company delivering custom solutions across real estate, fintech, healthcare, education, and more. Learn more at

MEDIA CONTACT

Niketan Sharma - Project Manager

...

USA: +1 (512) 228-6052 | UK: +44 20 8123 3976 | UAE: +971 58 554 4763



For more information: