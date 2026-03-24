Rebaj Launches Lattafa Gourmand Line In Brazil

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Importer Rebaj is launching in Brazil the Give Me Gourmand line by perfume company Lattafa, headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The line features six new fragrances-sweet and intense, with notes such as caramel, chocolate, vanilla, and red berries. The launches have been presented to the public from the 19through the 29of this month in an immersive activation at Shopping Eldorado in São Paulo.

Rebaj distributes Lattafa perfumes in Brazil. According to Rebaj's CEO and founder, Samir Jaber, the Give Me Gourmand line represents a strategic move to further strengthen Lattafa's presence in the country, expanding its reach among consumers who already purchase the brand's products.“Given the consistent growth of the gourmand category in the Brazilian market, we expect strong commercial uptake and high demand in the first months of distribution,” he concludes.

The gourmand category is made up of fragrances that evoke food. According to materials released by Rebaj, the line was born from the global trend of indulgent gourmand fragrances, centered on transforming edible notes into an immersive, modern, and highly addictive olfactory experience, translating Lattafa's oriental signature into a more contemporary, sensory language.

Among the fragrances is Whipped Pleasure, which combines popcorn, caramel, and salted caramel in the opening, evolving into a heart of milk and jasmine and finishing with tonka bean, musk, and benzoin. The line also includes Cookie Crave, with butter and cocoa on top, a heart evoking cookie, milk, and sugar, and a creamy base of vanilla, whipped cream, and sandalwood. Vanilla Freak features a cupcake opening, followed by notes of almond, icing, sugar, and cinnamon, with a base of butter, vanilla, and musk.

The fragrance Choco Overdose highlights chocolate fudge in the opening, with a heart of cocoa and cupcake and a base of vanilla, caramel, and benzoin. Berry On Top features strawberry and whipped cream in the opening, evolving into strawberry jam, sugar, and white flowers, and finishing with vanilla and musk. The new line also includes Mallow Madness, which combines strawberry and raspberry on top, marshmallow and freesia in the heart, and a creamy base of whipped cream, vanilla, and musk.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Márcio Moreira

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