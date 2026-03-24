Govt Lifts 50% Cap, Restores Full Rodtep Rates Amid West Asia Disruptions

MENAFN - KNN India)The Government has restored the full rates and value caps under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) Scheme for all eligible exports with effect from March 23, 2026, in response to ongoing disruptions in maritime trade linked to developments in West Asia.

Recent developments in the West Asia region have affected maritime logistics, leading to changes in shipping routes and transit timelines. These disruptions have increased freight costs and impacted export consignments moving to or through the region.

Restoration of Earlier Rates

Under the latest decision, RoDTEP rates have been reinstated to the levels that were in force as of February 22, 2026. This effectively withdraws the earlier restriction that capped benefits at 50 percent, which had been introduced through a notification issued on February 23, 2026.

The current notification also supersedes the earlier notification and its subsequent corrigendum dated February 24, 2026, while safeguarding actions already taken under those provisions.

The move is aimed at providing timely relief to exporters facing higher logistics costs and risks associated with ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Gulf and the broader West Asia maritime corridor.

(KNN Bureau)