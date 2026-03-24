Navigating Conflict: Business Impacts And Strategic Responses For Multinationals In The Middle East
For companies with operations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and broader Middle East region, this moment reinforces a critical reality: resilience is no longer optional, it is a core business function.
Drawing on insights from Inogen Alliance Associates Redlog and Terra Nexus, this article explores how organizations can navigate conflict-related disruption while strengthening long-term operational resilience, workforce protection, and business continuity.Duty of Care, Workforce Risk, and Operational Readiness
Insights from Randall Shaw, Redlog
With over two decades of experience operating in conflict-affected regions, Redlog has observed how rapidly crises reshape business operations-and how preparedness can define outcomes.
Duty of Care in the GCC: Legal and Operational Imperatives
Across the GCC, labor laws clearly establish employer responsibility for employee safety. In times of regional conflict, this duty of care extends beyond the workplace to include:
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Safe transportation and travel risk management
Remote work environments
Real-time alignment with government directives and emergency protocols
For multinational organizations, this means integrating legal compliance with proactive risk management, ensuring that safety is embedded into both policy and day-to-day operations.The Overlooked Risk: Mental Health and Workforce Stability
While physical safety often takes priority, the psychological impact of conflict on employees is equally critical. As conflicts persist, employees face stress-from personal safety, family concerns and job security. Industry leaders are expanding mental health support to ensure employees feel safe and supported both during this time of conflict and when they return to work. That ensures a clear focus on ongoing and future well-being.
Employees across the region are navigating:
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Personal safety concerns
Family and relocation uncertainty
Job security anxiety
Leading organizations are responding by:
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Expanding mental health programs
Offering confidential counseling and resilience resources
Establishing regular communication and check-ins
This focus not only supports employee wellbeing but also protects productivity, engagement, and long-term retention.How Multinationals Are Responding: Scaling Safety and Security
Our clients across sectors-from technology to manufacturing-are leveraging global experience to strengthen local operations. Key actions include:
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Enhancing first aid, fire safety, and emergency response readiness
Updating spill response and contingency planning
Strengthening physical security and surveillance systems
Improving governance and crisis management frameworks
These measures reflect a broader shift: security is no longer a reactive function-it is a strategic business priority.Strategic Actions to Strengthen Business Continuity
To navigate ongoing and future disruptions, Redlog recommends the following:
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Expand workforce preparedness through additional safety training. Provide first aid and fire/life safety training to additional staff, as this not only enhances preparedness but also boosts employee confidence in handling incidents
Scale mental health and resilience programs. Implement regular check-ins, offer confidential counseling hotlines, provide resilience workshops, and foster peer-support networks. These measures help reduce stress and ensure employees feel supported both during the crisis and when returning to normal operations.
Conduct security gap assessments to assess the current security readiness. This helps pinpoint vulnerabilities, prioritize improvements, and ensure alignment with both regulatory and best-practice benchmarks. Ultimately, it guides the organization in creating a clear roadmap for enhanced security.
Perform legal compliance audits to reduce regulatory risk. This audit helps uncover any legal or regulatory gaps, ensures alignment with local and international laws, and provides a clear action plan for mitigation - ultimately reducing legal exposure and strengthening operational trustworthiness
Update emergency response and spill cleanup plans aligned with evolving threats and local authority guidance. Incorporate local authority instructions-whether at the workplace, during transit, or at home-to ensure compliance with evolving regulations and real-time guidance. This ensures that employees and operations remain aligned with regional safety protocols, enhancing overall preparedness.
Adopt global security frameworks in the list below. These systems provide structured frameworks to assess risks, ensure business continuity, enhance data protection, and align security practices with global standards. By adopting them, organizations can systematically identify gaps, strengthen resilience, meet legal obligations, and foster trust with clients and stakeholders.
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ISO 22301 (Business Continuity)
ISO 27001 (Information Security)
ISO 28000 (Supply Chain Security)
ISO 31000 (Risk Management)
And frameworks like COSO, NIST, GDPR
Together, these steps help organizations move from reactive crisis management to proactive resilience planning.Regional Stability, Workforce Mobility, and Economic Resilience
Insights from Nivine Issa, Terra Nexus
While the broader Middle East faces disruption, the UAE continues to play a critical role as a regional business hub, though recent events have highlighted that even the most stable markets are not immune to geopolitical shocks.
Terra Nexus is deeply rooted in the UAE and our focus remains serving the UAE and the wider GCC region, despite recent pressures. Our team and staff are no strangers to such volatility, from previous geopolitical tensions to navigating pandemics. The agility of the people and the government of the GCC will prevail and we will adapt to whatever comes our wayThe UAE: A Trusted Hub Facing New Pressures
The UAE has long been recognized for its stability, ranking as the world's most trusted government in 2026 according to the Edelman Trust Barometer. Strong leadership, economic diversification, and effective crisis management have positioned it as a global center for business and talent.
However, recent airspace disruptions and travel interruptions have had immediate ripple effects:
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Delays in global mobility and supply chains
Workforce displacement and relocation decisions
Operational slowdowns across industries
The UAE's large expatriate population plays a critical role in its economy. In response to recent instability:
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Many professionals are choosing to remain and wait out uncertainty, reflecting long-term commitment
Others are opting for temporary or permanent relocation, impacting workforce availability
For businesses, this creates challenges in:
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Talent retention and continuity
Project delivery timelines
Maintaining operational capacity
Despite these pressures, the UAE and broader GCC region have consistently demonstrated resilience.
From the 2008 financial crisis to COVID-19, the region has responded with rapid policy shifts and economic adaptation. Today, initiatives like the UAE's Economic Agenda D33-focused on non-oil growth-highlight a continued commitment to long-term stability.
As Terra Nexus notes, the region remains:
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A global exporter of talent and expertise
A hub for innovation and economic diversification
A market that adapts quickly to external shocks
Across both perspectives, a clear pattern emerges:
Geopolitical conflict in the Middle East is not just a regional issue-it is a global business risk.
For multinational organizations, the impacts extend to:
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Supply chain disruption
Workforce safety and mobility
Regulatory and compliance exposure
Operational continuity
However, companies that invest in preparedness, governance, and workforce support are better positioned to navigate uncertainty and maintain performance.Key Takeaways
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The Iran conflict and broader Middle East instability are creating immediate and long-term business risks for multinationals
Duty of care obligations in the GCC require organizations to address both physical and psychological employee safety
Workforce disruption including relocation and stress can significantly impact business continuity and productivity
Leading companies are strengthening security, emergency response, and governance frameworks
The UAE remains a resilient business hub, but is not immune to regional volatility
Proactive strategies such as adopting ISO standards and conducting risk assessments are critical for operational resilience
In a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape, organizations cannot afford to take a passive approach to risk.
The companies that will succeed in the Middle East are those that:
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Integrate security and business continuity into core strategy
Balance legal compliance with employee wellbeing
Leverage global expertise with local insight
By taking a proactive, structured approach, grounded in international standards and informed by regional realities, multinational businesses can not only withstand disruption but emerge stronger, more agile, and better prepared for the future in an evolving global environment.
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