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VINCI: Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From March 16Th To March 20Th,2026


2026-03-24 12:46:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, March 23rd, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from March 16 th to March 20 th ,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 16th to March 20th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 2026-03-16 FR0000125486 6 454 129,9648 XPAR
VINCI 2026-03-16 FR0000125486 4 440 129,9464 CEUX
VINCI 2026-03-16 FR0000125486 2 536 130,1033 AQEU
VINCI 2026-03-16 FR0000125486 927 130,1121 TQEX
VINCI 2026-03-17 FR0000125486 6 901 130,6617 XPAR
VINCI 2026-03-17 FR0000125486 4 219 130,7372 CEUX
VINCI 2026-03-17 FR0000125486 2 867 130,8558 AQEU
VINCI 2026-03-17 FR0000125486 494 130,9096 TQEX
VINCI 2026-03-18 FR0000125486 7 099 129,7429 XPAR
VINCI 2026-03-18 FR0000125486 4 279 129,9449 CEUX
VINCI 2026-03-18 FR0000125486 2 697 129,4237 AQEU
VINCI 2026-03-18 FR0000125486 293 129,7345 TQEX
VINCI 2026-03-19 FR0000125486 7 831 126,3828 XPAR
VINCI 2026-03-19 FR0000125486 5 167 126,4119 CEUX
VINCI 2026-03-19 FR0000125486 1 295 126,4063 AQEU
VINCI 2026-03-19 FR0000125486 385 126,2975 TQEX
VINCI 2026-03-20 FR0000125486 33 659 124,7909 XPAR
VINCI 2026-03-20 FR0000125486 21 348 124,7548 CEUX
VINCI 2026-03-20 FR0000125486 15 569 124,4481 AQEU
VINCI 2026-03-20 FR0000125486 4 127 124,4427 TQEX
TOTAL 132 587 126,6600

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 16-03-26 to 20-03-26 vGB

MENAFN24032026004107003653ID1110901043



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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