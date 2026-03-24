VINCI: Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From March 16Th To March 20Th,2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from March 16 th to March 20 th ,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 16th to March 20th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market