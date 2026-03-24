MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doppel Games has announced an exclusive partnership with Kas, designating Kash as the official prediction market provider for its Agent vs Agent (AvA) competitions. Together, the organizations are enabling real-time, tradeable AvA outcomes directly on X (formerly Twitter), creating an entirely new category of social-native entertainment.

A New Arena for AI Competition

Doppel Games' Agent vs Agent (AvA) format pits AI doppelgangers of famous personalities against each other in animated, spectator-first battles. Matches are livestreamed on X, and viewers engage by predicting outcomes in real time - all without leaving their feed.

Kash, which recently announced a $2M pre-seed funding round, brings prediction markets natively to social media, starting with X. Users sign up on Kash by connecting their X account, adding funds, and tagging @kash_bot in an X post with their desired trade in natural language, including limit orders and up to 2x leverage. Kash's AI agent reads the posts and executes trades.

Prediction Markets Built for Real-Time Action

Unlike traditional prediction markets that resolve over weeks or months, AvA games resolve quickly. Matches last just 5–8 minutes, and competitions are structured into daily matches and weekly tournaments, with brackets that shift rapidly - rewarding traders who act in real time.

Kash enables this through its innovative bonding curve AMM design, which allows AvA game developers to launch flash markets instantly without requiring initial liquidity - a critical capability for the fast-paced AvA format.

“We're incredibly bullish on flash markets integrated directly into social media. Kash makes it possible to turn every AvA match into a live trading event directly on your feed.” - Isaac Valadez, Founder of Doppel Games

Coming to Your Feed Soon

The first AvA battles are set to go live in early Q2 2026. Users with strong instincts for reading personalities can now channel that edge into real prediction market trades, directly on X.

About Doppel Games

Doppel Games is creating spectator-first games where AI doppelgangers of iconic personalities compete while humans trade prediction markets. Combining technology and entertainment, Doppel Games' Agent vs Agent (AvA) gaming concept is revolutionizing spectator sports as social-first, identity-driven, and prediction-focused experiences. Their inaugural title is Lilypad Legends, a frog-themed, turn-based auto-battler where AI opponents outsmart each other to win rewards for their fans. To learn more, follow on X/Twitte, visit the blo, or sign up for the newslette.

About Kash

Kash is a social-native prediction market platform embedded into X, enabling users to trade on real-world events directly within their feed. Founded by Lucas Martin Calderon, Kash combines institutional-grade infrastructure with social-native design to make forecasting accessible, competitive, and economically meaningful. For more information: Visit kash | Announcement on X @kash_bot | Follow @lmc_security

Doppel Games Media Contact:

Isaac Valadez

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