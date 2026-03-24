Industrial Automation And Control Systems Market 2026 Accelerating Smart Manufacturing Adoption

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Industrial Automation And Control Systems market to surpass $381 billion in 2030. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,611 billion by 2030, the Industrial Automation And Control Systems market is estimated to account for nearly 7% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Industrial automation and control systems Market In 2030

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the industrial automation and control systems market in 2030, valued at $160 billion. The market is expected to grow from $94 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to accelerating industrialization across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia, large-scale investments in smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 initiatives, expanding automotive and electronics production hubs, strong government support for digital transformation, rising adoption of robotics and industrial IoT technologies, and increasing demand for energy-efficient and highly automated production systems across manufacturing and process industries.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Industrial automation and control systems Market In 2030?

The China will be the largest country in the industrial automation and control systems market in 2030, valued at $91 billion. The market is expected to grow from $54 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to large-scale manufacturing expansion, strong government support through industrial modernization initiatives such as“Made in China 2025,” increasing adoption of robotics and smart factory technologies, rising investments in automotive, electronics, and semiconductor production facilities, growing deployment of industrial IoT and advanced control systems, and continuous upgrades of production infrastructure to improve efficiency, quality, and global competitiveness.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Industrial automation and control systems Market In 2030?

The industrial automation and control systems market is segmented by component into human-machine interface (HMI), industrial robots, control valves, sensors, and other components. The industrial robots market will be the largest segment of the industrial automation and control systems market segmented by component, accounting for 34% or $134 billion of the total in 2030. The industrial robots market will be supported by the rapid adoption of smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 initiatives, increasing demand for high-precision and high-speed production systems, rising labor cost pressures and workforce shortages, expanding deployment across automotive, electronics, and semiconductor manufacturing sectors, advancements in collaborative and AI-enabled robotics, and growing emphasis on operational efficiency, workplace safety, and consistent product quality across industrial operations.

The industrial automation and control systems market is segmented by control system into distributed control system (DCS), programmable logic controller (PLC), and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA).

The industrial automation and control systems market is segmented by end-user industry into aerospace and defense, automotive, chemical, energy and utilities, food and beverage, healthcare, manufacturing, mining and metal, oil and gas, and transportation.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Industrial automation and control systems Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the industrial automation and control systems market leading up to 2030 is 10%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Industrial automation and control systems Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global industrial automation and control systems market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape smart manufacturing architectures, digital industrial operations, intelligent process control frameworks, and connected factory ecosystems across diverse industrial sectors.

Rapid Adoption Of Industry 4.0 And Smart Manufacturing - The rapid adoption of industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing is expected to become a key growth driver for the industrial automation and control systems market by 2030. The accelerating adoption of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing initiatives is a primary driver for the Industrial Automation and Control Systems market. Manufacturers are increasingly integrating PLCs, DCS, SCADA, robotics, and advanced sensors to enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and data-driven production optimization. Digital twins, AI-driven analytics, and machine connectivity enhance operational visibility and reduce downtime. As global industries focus on productivity enhancement and operational agility, automation investments are expected to rise significantly. As a result, the rapid adoption of industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing is anticipated to contribute to 2.3% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Need For Productivity And Labor Cost Optimization - The increasing need for productivity and labor cost optimization is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the industrial automation and control systems market by 2030. Rising labor costs and increasing demand for operational efficiency strongly drive automation deployment across process and discrete industries. Companies are leveraging automated control systems to minimize human error, improve precision, and ensure consistent production quality. Automation also addresses workforce shortages in sectors such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and energy. As cost optimization becomes a strategic priority, organizations are accelerating capital expenditure on advanced control technologies. Consequently, the increasing need for productivity and labor cost optimization is projected to contribute to around 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Energy, Utilities, And Infrastructure Modernization Projects - The growth in energy, utilities, and infrastructure modernization projects is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the industrial automation and control systems market by 2030. The expansion of renewable energy projects, oil & gas infrastructure, utilities, and smart grids further contributes to market growth. Industrial control systems are essential for monitoring complex operations, ensuring safety compliance, and maintaining grid stability. Governments worldwide are investing in energy transition and infrastructure modernization programs, increasing demand for reliable automation platforms. This infrastructure expansion supports long-term market development. Therefore, the growth in energy, utilities, and infrastructure modernization projects is projected to contribute to approximately 1.8% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Industrial automation and control systems Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the human-machine interface (HMI) market, the industrial robots market, the control valves market, the sensors market, and the other components market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $167 billion in market value by 2030, driven by accelerating adoption of smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 technologies, increasing investments in factory automation and digital transformation initiatives, rising demand for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions, growing integration of industrial IoT and AI-enabled control systems, and expanding deployment across automotive, electronics, energy, and process industries. This surge reflects the increasing focus on operational efficiency, production flexibility, energy optimization, and enhanced workplace safety, fuelling transformative growth within the broader industrial automation and smart manufacturing ecosystem.

The human-machine interface (HMI) market is projected to grow by $33 billion, the industrial robots market by $60 billion, the control valves market by $27 billion, the sensors market by $32 billion, and the components market by $15 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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