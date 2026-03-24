Eco-Conscious Consumers Reshaping Trends In The Sustainable Athleisure Market 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Sustainable Athleisure market to surpass $164 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Apparel market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,027 billion by 2030, with Sustainable Athleisure to represent around 16% of the parent market. Within the broader Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile industry, which is expected to be $10,239 billion by 2030, the Sustainable Athleisure market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Sustainable Athleisure Market In 2030

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the sustainable athleisure market in 2030, valued at $54 billion. The market is expected to grow from $32 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to rising health and wellness awareness across emerging economies, expanding middle-class population and disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, increasing participation in fitness and outdoor activities, strong manufacturing base for sustainable textiles, growing adoption of recycled and bio-based fabrics, and expanding e-commerce penetration across countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Sustainable Athleisure Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the sustainable athleisure market in 2030, valued at $44 billion. The market is expected to grow from $31 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to high consumer awareness regarding sustainable fashion, strong demand for premium performance apparel, established presence of leading athleisure brands, increasing preference for ethically produced garments, expansion of circular resale and repair programs, and continuous product innovation in recycled polyester, plant-based fibers, and low-impact dyeing technologies adopted by domestic companies to strengthen brand differentiation and long-term sustainability commitments.

Request A Free Sample Of The Sustainable Athleisure Market Report



What Will Be Largest Segment In The Sustainable Athleisure Market In 2030?

The sustainable athleisure market is segmented by type into premium and mass. The mass market will be the largest segment of the sustainable athleisure market segmented by type, accounting for 61% or $100 billion of the total in 2030. The mass market will be supported by rising affordability of sustainable materials, expanding private-label eco-friendly collections, growing penetration of sustainable activewear through large retail chains and online marketplaces, increasing demand from price-sensitive yet environmentally conscious consumers, and economies of scale achieved through improved supply chain efficiencies and large-volume production of recycled and certified sustainable fabrics.

The sustainable athleisure market is segmented by gender into women and men.

The sustainable athleisure market is segmented by distribution channel into offline and online.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Sustainable Athleisure Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the sustainable athleisure market leading up to 2030 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Sustainable Athleisure Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global sustainable athleisure market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape consumer purchasing behavior toward environmentally responsible fashion, active lifestyle consumption patterns, material innovation pipelines, and circular production frameworks across the global performance apparel and lifestyle industry.

Rising Consumer Preference For Eco-Friendly And Ethical Apparel - The increasing consumer inclination toward eco-friendly and ethically produced apparel is expected to serve as a primary growth driver for the sustainable athleisure market by 2030. Millennials and Gen Z consumers are showing stronger preference for garments made from recycled polyester, organic cotton, bamboo-based fabrics, and low-impact dyes. Greater emphasis on supply chain transparency, reduced carbon emissions, and fair labor standards is significantly influencing buying behavior. As sustainability evolves into a key element of brand differentiation, global demand for environmentally responsible activewear continues to rise. Consequently, rising consumer preference for eco-friendly and ethical apparel is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Growth Of Fitness Culture And Hybrid Lifestyle Trends – The expansion of fitness culture and the rise of hybrid lifestyle patterns are expected to become major contributors to the sustainable athleisure market's growth by 2030. Increased participation in yoga, gym activities, running, and outdoor recreation is driving demand for functional, comfortable, and performance-oriented clothing. The versatility of athleisure, suitable for both athletic activities and everyday casual wear, supports higher purchase frequency. As global health awareness strengthens, consumers are increasingly aligning active lifestyles with environmentally conscious fashion preferences. As a result, growth in fitness culture and hybrid lifestyle trends is projected to contribute around 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Innovation In Sustainable Materials And Circular Production - Advancements in sustainable materials and circular manufacturing practices are expected to act as significant growth enablers for the sustainable athleisure market by 2030. Developments such as biodegradable textiles, water-efficient dyeing methods, and closed-loop recycling technologies are improving both product functionality and environmental performance. Companies are also investing in garment take-back initiatives, resale channels, and carbon-neutral production strategies to strengthen sustainability credentials. These innovations enhance brand equity while enabling scalable and responsible production models. Therefore, innovation in sustainable materials and circular production is projected to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Access The Detailed Sustainable Athleisure Report Here



What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Sustainable Athleisure Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the premium and mass market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $56 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing integration of recycled and bio-based materials across product lines, expanding participation in fitness and wellness activities, growing influence of sustainable fashion trends among younger demographics, and wider availability of eco-certified athleisure through global retail and e-commerce platforms. This momentum reflects the apparel industry's focus on circular production models, material innovation, brand transparency, and responsible sourcing practices, accelerating growth across the global sustainable athleisure ecosystem.

The premium market is projected to grow by $23 billion, and the mass market by $33 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company ( ) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email:...

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: "