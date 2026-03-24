NIKSUN To Present 'AI-Ready In Two Steps' At Future Networks LIVE 2026 In The UK

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- NIKSUN, the world leader in cybersecurity, network-to-application performance management, and compliance, is proud to announce its participation in Future Networks LIVE, taking place on April 28th, 2026, at Green Park, 100 Longwater Ave, Reading RG2 6GP, UK. The event brings together a select group of best-of-breed technology innovators and industry experts to explore the future of enterprise networks, security, and intelligence.

As part of the event's prominent speaking agenda, Nik Pruthi, President & CFO of NIKSUN, Inc., will deliver a featured session titled“AI-Ready in Two Steps: How IT and Security Leaders Can Revolutionize Their Approach to Data and Intelligence.” The presentation will address one of the most critical challenges facing organizations today: the rush to deploy AI without the foundational data architecture required to make it effective, accurate, and trustworthy.

Across industries, organizations are racing to introduce artificial intelligence into their IT and security operations. However, many are attempting to layer AI on top of fragmented, incomplete, and siloed data sets - inevitably resulting in slow insights, incomplete recommendations, and misleading or hallucinated outputs. During his session, Nik will explore why consolidating all IT and OT data into a single, unified intelligence foundation is a prerequisite for AI that works in real-world operational environments.

Speaking about the topic, Nik Pruthi, President & CFO of NIKSUN, Inc., said,“The industry is at an inflection point. Organizations are rushing to adopt AI, but without a complete and trusted data foundation, AI becomes more of a liability than an advantage. Fragmented data doesn't just limit visibility - it distorts reality. At NIKSUN, we are redefining what it means to be AI-ready by enabling organizations to unify every packet, every flow, every log, every metric, every transaction, and every interaction into a single, high-fidelity source of truth. This is not incremental change - it is a fundamental shift. Only with complete, real-time data can AI deliver precise, explainable, and actionable intelligence that empowers organizations to predict, prevent, and outpace threats and incidents in an increasingly complex digital world.”

Attendees will gain insight into how a unified data platform enables AI-driven outcomes that are actionable, explainable, and reliable - allowing IT and security leaders to move from reactive problem-solving to proactive, intelligence-led decision-making. The session will also examine how organizations can dramatically improve performance, security, and operational efficiency by eliminating blind spots and gaining full end-to-end visibility across their infrastructure.

Future Networks LIVE is known for its highly curated format, featuring industry experts selected by Red Helix for their proven innovation and real-world impact. The event provides a forum for senior IT, network, and security professionals to exchange knowledge, explore emerging technologies, and gain practical guidance on staying ahead in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

In addition to the speaking session, NIKSUN will be available throughout the event to engage with attendees, answer questions, and discuss how organizations can modernize their approach to data, intelligence, and AI readiness. Delegates are encouraged to attend the session, participate in the discussion, and connect with the NIKSUN team at their stand following the presentation.

Registration for Future Networks LIVE is free and open now. To register, please visit:



About NIKSUN, Inc.

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real-time and forensics-based cybersecurity, compliance, availability, network performance management, and application performance management solutions for government and intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and enterprises across multiple industries.

NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility, visibility, and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology provides the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure, high-performance, and compliant network infrastructure and services. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, NIKSUN has sales offices and distributors throughout the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

NIKSUN, NetDetector, NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, Supreme Eagle, and other NIKSUN marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NIKSUN, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, including a complete list of NIKSUN marks, please visit .

About Future Networks LIVE

Future Networks LIVE is a curated, in-person industry event designed for network, IT, and security professionals who want to stay ahead of the latest developments shaping the technology landscape. The event features live supplier demonstrations, interactive stands, and focused educational sessions from leading technology experts, giving attendees direct insight into emerging solutions and best practices. Attendance is complimentary, and delegates benefit from networking opportunities with peers, interactive breakout areas, and access to hands-on demonstrations of cutting-edge technologies. Every supplier exhibiting carries the Red Helix expert seal of approval, ensuring that participating partners represent best-of-breed solutions in networking, security, performance, and intelligence. Future Networks LIVE is hosted by Red Helix, a UK-based technology services and cybersecurity company with the goal of helping organizations strengthen resilience, optimize performance, and manage evolving cyber and network challenges through independent, expert-led guidance and managed solutions.