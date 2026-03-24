Mitratech Launches ARIESTM AI For Advanced Docket Management In Teamconnect

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newly governed AI capability helps in-house legal teams extract, calculate, and operationalize court-scheduling order deadlines directly within enterprise matter management to reduce manual litigation risk.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech Legal Solutions division today announced the launch of ARIESTM Advanced Docket Management. This native capability within the TeamConnect enterprise matter management platform leverages governed AI to automate the extraction, calculation, and scheduling of court-mandated deadlines. By removing manual bottlenecks, the system reduces litigation risk and has been shown to decrease manual docketing effort by up to 66%, saving approximately 30 minutes per scheduling order.

Co-Developed with Litigation Experts

ARIESTM Advanced Docket Management was co-developed with Mitratech customers to provide a reliable way to translate complex court scheduling orders into actionable workflows. The capability is designed specifically for paralegals, litigation support professionals, and docketing specialists who manage deadlines across multiple jurisdictions.

How ARIESTM Advanced Docket Management Automates the Workflow

ARIESTM eliminates this friction by using Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) to move from court-issued scheduling orders directly to a system of action:



Extract Deadlines: Automatically identify key dates within court-issued PDFs and documents.

Calculate Relative Dates: Smartly determine secondary deadlines based on primary court triggers.

Synchronize Workflows: Generate reviewable tasks and calendar appointments aligned to extracted court-defined deadlines.

Reconcile Amended Orders: Automatically identify changes in updated scheduling orders and enable review and update of future tasks and appointments. Ensure Jurisdictional Accuracy: Account for time zones and specific scheduling so appointments are based on the matter's time zone rather than the user's.



"Translating scheduling orders into actionable deadlines has historically been a manual burden that invites human error," said Chris Iconos, CEO of Legal Solutions at Mitratech. "By automating extraction and deadline calculation, ARIESTM Advanced Docket Management can reduce manual docketing work by more than half, allowing litigation teams to focus on higher-value case preparation."

Is ARIESTM Governed AI Secure for Enterprise Legal Teams?

As part of Mitratech's AI approach, the ARIESTM ecosystem is built on a foundation of governance-grade security designed for enterprise legal operations. The system is designed specifically for the rigorous requirements of enterprise legal departments:



Focused Utility: AI is used strictly for extraction and calculation, not for generating legal advice or content.

Data Privacy: No document data is retained within the AI model, ensuring client confidentiality. Human-in-the-Loop: All automated entries are presented as "reviewable tasks," maintaining human oversight and final approval.



Availability

ARIESTM Advanced Docket Management is available immediately for TeamConnect customers, marking the latest step in Mitratech's strategy to securely accelerate AI-powered systems of action for the modern legal department, where complex legal processes move seamlessly from document to workflow. Learn more here.

About Mitratech Legal

Mitratech Legal is a technology provider for the modern enterprise, delivering automation and industry-leading solutions required to transform legal departments into high-velocity, AI-powered systems of action. By anchoring agentic technology alongside deep subject matter expertise, Mitratech enables both corporate legal teams and law firms to achieve higher productivity, cost savings, and scale. Learn more at Mitratech.

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