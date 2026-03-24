Steve Valdiserri Identifies Three Shifts Reshaping The Back End Of Healthcare Finance

Traverse City executive Steve Valdiserri outlines the operational trends he sees accelerating across revenue cycle management, AI adoption, and value-based care performance in 2026 and beyond.

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Healthcare Finance Is Changing Faster Than Most Organizations Are Ready For

Michigan, USA, 24th March 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - The back end of healthcare finance has historically been defined by manual processes, siloed data systems, and reporting volumes that require significant staff time to produce and interpret. Steve Valdiserri, SVP of Operations at Tally and Accurio and Founding Partner of Avanti Strategy Group, has spent the past year working at the intersection of these systems and the AI tools designed to replace or augment them. He identifies three shifts that healthcare executives and operators should be tracking closely.







Shift One: AI Adoption Is Moving from Strategy to Operationalization

The question in healthcare AI has shifted. Organizations are no longer asking whether AI belongs in revenue cycle or financial reporting. They are asking how to operationalize it within existing workflows and regulatory constraints. Valdiserri sees this as meaningful progress, though he notes that the distance between adopting a tool and realizing its financial benefit remains significant for most organizations. The gap is typically operational, not technological.

At Tally, where he leads operations, the focus is on building the infrastructure that allows AI automation to produce consistent results for organizations managing insurance verification, claims submission, AR follow-up, and financial reporting. The tool is only as effective as the operational environment it runs in.

Shift Two: Attribution Is Becoming a Recognized Strategic Priority in Value-Based Care

For years in value-based care, attribution management was treated as a technical function handled by data teams with limited connection to executive strategy or operations. Valdiserri has argued consistently that this framing understates its importance. The patient panel determines the performance baseline for every value-based care program. If attribution is broken, the downstream investment in care management, quality programs, and payer engagement produces less return than it should.

He notes a growing recognition among VBC leaders that attribution deserves a dedicated operational strategy, including systematic payer engagement and ongoing panel validation. The organizations beginning to treat it that way are seeing earlier identification of performance gaps and more accurate financial projections from their risk-based contracts.

Shift Three: Healthcare Finance Metrics Are Being Simplified, Not Expanded

Counter to the general trend toward more reporting, Valdiserri sees leading healthcare finance teams moving toward fewer, higher-quality metrics. The volume of data available to healthcare organizations has grown faster than the capacity to interpret it strategically. His view, developed across a decade of VBC operations and now applied in revenue cycle contexts, is that most organizations need a small number of metrics that describe financial health clearly rather than a comprehensive dashboard that requires significant analysis time to interpret.

For revenue cycle, his working framework focuses on AR days, write-off rate, and gross charge distribution as core indicators. Other metrics matter, but these three describe the financial condition of the business in terms that allow for direct operational response.

What These Shifts Mean for Healthcare Operators

Each of these shifts rewards organizations that prioritize operational discipline over technology adoption speed. AI tools deliver better results in organizations that have already clarified their processes. Attribution strategy produces better financial outcomes when it is connected to executive decision-making rather than siloed in analytics. Simplified metrics work when an organization has already done the harder work of understanding which numbers actually drive performance.

Valdiserri's current work across Tally, Accurio, and Avanti Strategy Group reflects a consistent thesis: the organizations that will benefit most from the changes underway in healthcare finance are the ones that invest first in the operational foundations that make those changes productive.

About Steve Valdiserri

Steve Valdiserri is a healthcare operations executive and entrepreneur based in Traverse City, Michigan. He serves as SVP of Operations at Tally and Accurio and as Founding Partner of Avanti Strategy Group. He previously held senior operational roles at VillageMD over approximately a decade. He completed a certificate in AI in Health Care from Harvard Medical School in October 2025 and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from DePauw University. Connect with him at stevevaldiserri.