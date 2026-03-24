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Trump, Modi Address Middle East Tensions in Phone Talks
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, focusing on the escalating Middle East tensions and the strategic Strait of Hormuz, according to the US ambassador to India.
The discussion covered the “ongoing situation” in the region and emphasized the “importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open," wrote Sergio Gor on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
In a separate statement, Modi described the call as a "useful exchange of views" on the Middle East crisis.
"India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability," he added on X.
The region has been destabilized since the US and Israel launched a joint strike on Iran on February 28, an offensive that has reportedly killed over 1,340 people, including the nation’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Iran has carried out multiple drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and Gulf nations hosting US forces.
The Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil passage, has been significantly affected since early March. Normally, approximately 20 million barrels of oil transit the strait daily. Its disruption has caused shipping costs to rise and contributed to higher global oil prices.
On Monday, Trump announced a five-day delay of all strikes on Iranian power and energy infrastructure, citing “very good and productive” talks with Tehran.
However, Iranian authorities have denied that any negotiations had occurred in recent weeks.
The discussion covered the “ongoing situation” in the region and emphasized the “importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open," wrote Sergio Gor on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
In a separate statement, Modi described the call as a "useful exchange of views" on the Middle East crisis.
"India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability," he added on X.
The region has been destabilized since the US and Israel launched a joint strike on Iran on February 28, an offensive that has reportedly killed over 1,340 people, including the nation’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Iran has carried out multiple drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and Gulf nations hosting US forces.
The Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil passage, has been significantly affected since early March. Normally, approximately 20 million barrels of oil transit the strait daily. Its disruption has caused shipping costs to rise and contributed to higher global oil prices.
On Monday, Trump announced a five-day delay of all strikes on Iranian power and energy infrastructure, citing “very good and productive” talks with Tehran.
However, Iranian authorities have denied that any negotiations had occurred in recent weeks.
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