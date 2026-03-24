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Bureau 1440 Deploys First Rassvet Satellites to Rival Starlink
(MENAFN) Russian private aerospace company Bureau 1440 announced on Tuesday the launch of its first batch of 16 Rassvet low-orbit satellites, widely seen as a rival to the US Starlink network.
The satellites were successfully placed into a reference orbit on Monday and will proceed to their intended operational orbit after completing system checkouts and activating onboard instruments, the company said in a Telegram statement.
“The launch of the first satellites in the target constellation marks the transition from experiments to the creation of a communications service,” the statement said, noting that the project reached this stage after 1,000 days of work.
The next phase involves the deployment of “dozens of launches and hundreds of satellites” as part of Russia’s low-orbit constellation for global communications, the company added.
Bureau 1440 stated on its website that the Rassvet satellites aim to provide internet access anywhere on Earth. The company currently has six satellites in orbit from two experimental missions.
According to their plans, commercial service is expected to begin in 2027 with over 250 satellites in orbit, expanding to a possible 900 satellites by 2035, as reported by state media.
“We will respond to Starlink with the Rassvet project [from] Bureau 1440. We will also have low-orbit broadband communications,” said Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov in May of last year.
The satellites were successfully placed into a reference orbit on Monday and will proceed to their intended operational orbit after completing system checkouts and activating onboard instruments, the company said in a Telegram statement.
“The launch of the first satellites in the target constellation marks the transition from experiments to the creation of a communications service,” the statement said, noting that the project reached this stage after 1,000 days of work.
The next phase involves the deployment of “dozens of launches and hundreds of satellites” as part of Russia’s low-orbit constellation for global communications, the company added.
Bureau 1440 stated on its website that the Rassvet satellites aim to provide internet access anywhere on Earth. The company currently has six satellites in orbit from two experimental missions.
According to their plans, commercial service is expected to begin in 2027 with over 250 satellites in orbit, expanding to a possible 900 satellites by 2035, as reported by state media.
“We will respond to Starlink with the Rassvet project [from] Bureau 1440. We will also have low-orbit broadband communications,” said Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov in May of last year.
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