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Iran Reduces Gulf Attacks as Strikes on Israel Grow More Precise
(MENAFN) Since the start of the conflict on February 28, Iran’s retaliatory strikes on Gulf countries have decreased in frequency, while its attacks on Israel have become less frequent but more precise and damaging, according to compiled data.
Analyses drew on figures from the defense and interior ministries of the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan, as well as data from Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies and open-source intelligence sources.
The number of strikes targeting Gulf countries has declined compared to the first week of the conflict. Qatar has faced 256 missiles and drone attacks since February 28, with the last reported strike on March 19 and no new attacks reported since March 20.
Saudi Arabia experienced relatively fewer attacks early in the war, but missile and drone strikes surged from March 11, peaking at 98 on March 16. Attacks have since declined to levels similar to those observed during the first week as of March 23.
Between February 28 and March 23, the United Arab Emirates endured the highest number of attacks, totaling 2,156 missiles and drones, followed by Kuwait with 833 strikes.
Analyses drew on figures from the defense and interior ministries of the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan, as well as data from Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies and open-source intelligence sources.
The number of strikes targeting Gulf countries has declined compared to the first week of the conflict. Qatar has faced 256 missiles and drone attacks since February 28, with the last reported strike on March 19 and no new attacks reported since March 20.
Saudi Arabia experienced relatively fewer attacks early in the war, but missile and drone strikes surged from March 11, peaking at 98 on March 16. Attacks have since declined to levels similar to those observed during the first week as of March 23.
Between February 28 and March 23, the United Arab Emirates endured the highest number of attacks, totaling 2,156 missiles and drones, followed by Kuwait with 833 strikes.
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