LVT Debuts 'Live Unit Surround', Bringing Active AI Deterrence To Every Side Of The Building Perimeter

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Surround is a wall- or building-mounted, multi-camera solution for economical full-site security and deterrence

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (ISC West, Booth #28061) -- LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.), the leader of rapidly deployable security solutions, today debuted Live Unit Surround, its newly designed security camera and deterrence system that provides full-site coverage. Surround is a wall or roof-mounted offering, and complements LVT's signature mobile units, pole-mounted, and other video security solutions. Surround features a sophisticated modern design and distributed deterrents, supporting between two and four heads per system with one to three cameras per head. This launch follows a string of recent product releases related to full site coverage, an integrated ecosystem, and intelligent platform that together propel LVT into the intelligent site management (ISM) market.

"Security shouldn't be limited by budget or square footage. We developed LVT Surround for buildings and unique sites where deploying multiple mobile units is simply too expensive or space-prohibitive. By leveraging LVT's core technology through a centralized hub, we're delivering greater visibility and a powerful deterrent in a much more economical and compact package," said George Bentinck, LVT chief product officer.

Surround supports flexible deployment and customizable cameras for optimal visibility tailored to unique environments. A non-penetrating roof mount enables convenient and rapid installation, and the solution seamlessly complements other LVT offerings, including the newly released GuardGate for access control. All AI features remain optional, ensuring customers retain control of their data.

"For too long, the cost of site coverage forced businesses to accept blind spots as a necessary risk. Surround is changing this equation, shifting the focus from managing vulnerability to achieving the total visibility required to stop crime before it happens," says LVT President Chris Beckstead. "Alongside GuardGate and LPR, Surround rounds out a suite of tools that gives businesses the situational awareness needed to move beyond simple monitoring and toward crime prevention and orchestrated event response."

Surround will become available in Q2 2026. ISC West attendees can visit LVT at booth #28061 to receive a Surround demo, and any organization can learn more at lvt/surround.

About LVT

LiveView Technologies, Inc. (LVT) delivers safety, security, and active intelligence for the physical world by collecting, interpreting, and acting on real-time information. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, LVT's enterprise SaaS and HaaS solutions are used by retailers, critical infrastructure and utilities, construction projects, warehouse and distribution centers, police, municipalities, and more. LVT products are proudly made in the USA with domestic and foreign parts. For more information, visit

Media Contacts:

Matthew Deighton

LVT

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