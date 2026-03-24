Blue Mountain And Zenqms Announce Strategic Partnership To Drive Comprehensive Digital Quality Transformation For Life Sciences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seamless RAM–ZenQMS integration unifies asset, maintenance, calibration, and quality data to create a closed-loop, inspection-ready GMP environment

PORT MATILDA, Pa. and ARDMORE, Pa., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mountain, a leading provider of enterprise asset management (EAM), calibration, maintenance, and validation solutions for regulated life sciences manufacturers and ZenQMS, a modern cloud-based electronic Quality Management System (eQMS) purpose-built for life sciences, today announced a strategic partnership that capitalizes on the organizations' shared commitment to simplifying and enriching compliance and validation activities for life sciences organizations globally.

The partnership formalizes a strategic relationship between the companies and introduces a seamless integration between Blue Mountain RAM® and ZenQMS-connecting asset performance data with quality processes in a unified system of record. The integration represents a milestone for both platforms, with ZenQMS becoming the first QMS added to Blue Mountain's integration suite and Blue Mountain becoming the first Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solution available in the ZenQMS marketplace.

In regulated life sciences environments, assets, maintenance, calibration, and quality events are deeply interconnected-but traditionally managed in separate systems. The RAM®–ZenQMS integration synchronizes critical data and workflows across EAM and QMS platforms, eliminating data silos and creating a unified, compliant, and perpetually audit-ready system of record.

A connected Blue Mountain RAM®–ZenQMS environment enables organizations to:



Eliminate duplicate data entry and manual handoffs between operations and quality;

Improve root cause analysis by linking asset history directly to non-conformances, deviations, and CAPAs;

Ensure maintenance and calibration activities align with current SOPs, training status, and quality outcomes; and Strengthen compliance with real-time visibility, traceability, and audit-ready records.

Importantly, the integration supports bi-directional data flow between systems. Asset data from Blue Mountain RAM® flowing to ZenQMS provides context to enhance investigations and quality management, including:



Automatic initiation of non-conformances (NCRs) based on asset work failures

Asset stage and status visibility Maintenance and calibration summaries embedded within quality records



From ZenQMS to Blue Mountain RAM, quality intelligence improves maintenance and calibration execution, including:



Non-conformance status updates

Document control and SOP usage Training record verification and updates



The result is faster issue resolution, higher asset reliability, improved issue identification and more proactive quality management - all in an integrated, closed-loop system.

“Life sciences manufacturers can no longer afford disconnected systems between asset management and quality,” said David Rode, CEO of Blue Mountain.“ZenQMS has built a trusted system of record for GxP quality management used by life sciences organizations around the world. By integrating Blue Mountain RAM with ZenQMS, we are giving customers a connected, compliant ecosystem that aligns asset performance with quality outcomes-without adding complexity to validated GMP environments. This is about enabling safer, smarter, and faster operations.”

“Blue Mountain has been a long-standing partner to the regulated life sciences community, and the teams share a commitment to drive value for our quality and operations leaders with great solutions that their teams will actually use,” said Panos Boudouvas, CEO of ZenQMS.“Together, we are delivering a seamless integration that strengthens data integrity, accelerates investigations, and ensures maintenance and quality teams are working from a single source of truth.”

About Blue Mountain

Blue Mountain is the leader in enterprise asset management for Life Sciences. For over 35 years, Blue Mountain has delivered innovative, high-quality solutions that ensure regulatory compliance, improve operational efficiency, and optimize equipment performance. Trusted by more than 450 life sciences companies, the Blue Mountain RAM cloud platform supports end-to-end GMP asset management-from calibration and maintenance to validation and analytics. Blue Mountain is backed by Five Arrows and Accel-KKR and headquartered in State College, PA. For more information, visit .

About ZenQMS

ZenQMS provides a powerful, AI-enabled, and easy-to-use electronic Quality Management System (eQMS) designed for GxP-regulated organizations. Our fully validated, cloud-based platform streamlines document control, training, audits, supplier management, CAPAs, and more-ensuring compliance without the complexity. With unmatched customer support and a commitment to continuous innovation, ZenQMS helps Quality teams stay stress-free, audit-ready, and laser-focused on what matters most: delivering safe, high-quality products. ZenQMS: The Less Stress eQMS for Life Sciences. Learn more at

Media Contact:

Christian Rockwell

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