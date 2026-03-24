Spur Expands IP Intelligence Platform With AI Infrastructure Detection And Real-Time Session Decisions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New platform updates help security and fraud teams identify AI-originated traffic and other suspicious user sessions in real time

MOUNT DORA, Fla., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spur Intelligence today announced new enhancements to its IP intelligence platform, designed to give security and fraud teams deeper visibility into anonymized infrastructure and the ability to make informed decisions on risky user sessions in real time. New capabilities include AI service identification, a new policy API for real-time user session decisions, and enhanced geographic infrastructure insights.

As AI-driven automation and anonymization technologies proliferate across the internet, organizations face growing challenges in distinguishing legitimate user activity from traffic routed through VPNs, proxies, data centers, and emerging AI infrastructure. Fraudsters and attackers increasingly rely on these services to obscure their origins, bypass regional restrictions, automate account creation, and evade detection. Without reliable context around the infrastructure behind an IP address, security and fraud teams struggle to make accurate risk decisions without introducing friction for legitimate users.

Spur addresses this challenge by expanding the visibility and control organizations have over the infrastructure behind internet traffic. The new capabilities enable teams to better understand when traffic originates from anonymization or AI-related infrastructure and to make decisions based on that intelligence in real time.

“The infrastructure behind internet traffic is evolving rapidly, especially with the growth of AI services and increasingly sophisticated anonymization tools,” said Kevin Hickey, CEO of Spur.“Security and fraud teams need to understand not just the IP address they're seeing, but the infrastructure and services behind it. These new capabilities help organizations identify AI-associated traffic, understand how anonymization infrastructure is distributed globally, and take action in real time without disrupting legitimate users.”

Key capabilities include:



AI Service Identification

Real-Time Policy API for Monocle Session Assessments Enhanced Geographic Infrastructure Visibility – Updated geographic presence visualizations show where anonymization services concentrate exit nodes globally, helping organizations better understand infrastructure distribution and potential regions where malicious traffic may blend with legitimate users.



Together, these updates help Spur customers move from infrastructure visibility to enforcement, enabling more precise detection of automated and anonymized activity while maintaining a seamless experience for legitimate users.

Visit the website to learn more about these new capabilities or sign up for a free Spur account to get full and immediate access to high-fidelity IP intelligence.

About Spur Intelligence

Spur delivers the highest-fidelity IP intelligence available to detect anonymized, proxied, or otherwise obscured internet traffic, empowering you to stop fraud, fake users, and threats. Designed by expert security researchers and engineers, Spur elevated VPN attribution, bot detection, and residential proxy tracking to protect the most mission-critical government and commercial systems in the world.

Media Contact

Jennifer Tanner

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