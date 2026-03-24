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Iran Denies Communications with Trump
(MENAFN) Tehran flatly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion of ongoing diplomatic engagement Monday, with Iranian state-affiliated media outlets insisting no communication — direct or indirect — had taken place between the two governments.
The news agency, citing an Iranian source, reported that Trump withdrew his threat to strike Iranian power plants only after receiving credible signals that Tehran would respond by targeting all power generation facilities throughout the West Asia region. The semi-official Tasnim news agency, quoting a senior Iranian security official, corroborated that account — stating that Trump retreated from his threat to hit Iranian critical infrastructure only once Iran's military posturing reached a credible threshold.
The unnamed security official underscored that no negotiations with Trump were underway, pointing to two additional factors behind Washington's pullback: mounting "pressure on financial markets and threats against bonds" across the United States and Western economies. The official also confirmed that since the conflict erupted late last month, intermediaries had relayed messages to Tehran — all of which received the same unambiguous answer: "we will continue the defense until we achieve the necessary deterrence."
Trump, for his part, struck a starkly different tone in a Monday post on his Truth Social platform, claiming the two nations had, over the preceding 48 hours, held "very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East."
"Based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period," Trump said.
The statement marked a notable reversal from Trump's posture just days earlier, when he threatened on Saturday to "hit and obliterate" Iranian power plants unless the Strait of Hormuz was reopened within 48 hours.
Diplomatic activity continued on parallel tracks Monday. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan to assess the fast-evolving situation across West Asia. Araghchi described what he called the "crimes perpetrated by the aggressors against Iran's people, especially attacks on schools, hospitals and residential areas," and reaffirmed Tehran's resolve to "decisively" defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Fidan acknowledged the war's destabilizing consequences for the broader region, calling for de-escalation and deeper cooperation between Iran and neighboring states.
The conflict was triggered on Feb. 28, when Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Tehran and multiple Iranian cities, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with senior military commanders and civilians. Iran subsequently retaliated with successive waves of missile and drone attacks directed at Israeli territory and U.S. military installations and assets across the Middle East.
The news agency, citing an Iranian source, reported that Trump withdrew his threat to strike Iranian power plants only after receiving credible signals that Tehran would respond by targeting all power generation facilities throughout the West Asia region. The semi-official Tasnim news agency, quoting a senior Iranian security official, corroborated that account — stating that Trump retreated from his threat to hit Iranian critical infrastructure only once Iran's military posturing reached a credible threshold.
The unnamed security official underscored that no negotiations with Trump were underway, pointing to two additional factors behind Washington's pullback: mounting "pressure on financial markets and threats against bonds" across the United States and Western economies. The official also confirmed that since the conflict erupted late last month, intermediaries had relayed messages to Tehran — all of which received the same unambiguous answer: "we will continue the defense until we achieve the necessary deterrence."
Trump, for his part, struck a starkly different tone in a Monday post on his Truth Social platform, claiming the two nations had, over the preceding 48 hours, held "very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East."
"Based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period," Trump said.
The statement marked a notable reversal from Trump's posture just days earlier, when he threatened on Saturday to "hit and obliterate" Iranian power plants unless the Strait of Hormuz was reopened within 48 hours.
Diplomatic activity continued on parallel tracks Monday. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan to assess the fast-evolving situation across West Asia. Araghchi described what he called the "crimes perpetrated by the aggressors against Iran's people, especially attacks on schools, hospitals and residential areas," and reaffirmed Tehran's resolve to "decisively" defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Fidan acknowledged the war's destabilizing consequences for the broader region, calling for de-escalation and deeper cooperation between Iran and neighboring states.
The conflict was triggered on Feb. 28, when Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Tehran and multiple Iranian cities, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with senior military commanders and civilians. Iran subsequently retaliated with successive waves of missile and drone attacks directed at Israeli territory and U.S. military installations and assets across the Middle East.
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