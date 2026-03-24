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Thailand's Exports Expand for 20th Consecutive Month in February
(MENAFN) Thailand's exports extended a remarkable winning run to 20 consecutive months of expansion in February, powered by surging demand for electronics and electrical appliances buoyed by AI-driven innovation and sweeping geopolitical realignments in global supply chains, official data revealed Tuesday.
Exports — a cornerstone of the Southeast Asian nation's economic engine — reached $29.44 billion last month, marking a robust year-on-year growth rate of 9.9%, according to figures released by the Ministry of Commerce.
However, the data also laid bare a widening trade imbalance. Imports surged 31.8% to $32.27 billion in February compared to the same period a year prior, producing a trade deficit of $2.83 billion for the month.
The gap deepened further when viewed across the first two months of 2026. Thai exports climbed 17.0% to $61.01 billion over the January–February period, while imports jumped 30.5% to $67.15 billion — leaving a cumulative trade deficit of $6.14 billion.
Looking ahead, the Ministry of Commerce projected that Thailand's export momentum would hold through 2026, even as geopolitical headwinds loom. A key pressure point remains the prolonged security crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, which the ministry flagged as a persistent drag on energy prices, production efficiency, and logistics costs — factors collectively eroding the purchasing power of Bangkok's key trading partners.
In response, the ministry outlined a counter-strategy anchored in driving food exports amid the ongoing crisis and aggressively diversifying into emerging markets — moves designed to blunt the impact of global disruptions while capitalizing on new commercial opportunities.
Exports — a cornerstone of the Southeast Asian nation's economic engine — reached $29.44 billion last month, marking a robust year-on-year growth rate of 9.9%, according to figures released by the Ministry of Commerce.
However, the data also laid bare a widening trade imbalance. Imports surged 31.8% to $32.27 billion in February compared to the same period a year prior, producing a trade deficit of $2.83 billion for the month.
The gap deepened further when viewed across the first two months of 2026. Thai exports climbed 17.0% to $61.01 billion over the January–February period, while imports jumped 30.5% to $67.15 billion — leaving a cumulative trade deficit of $6.14 billion.
Looking ahead, the Ministry of Commerce projected that Thailand's export momentum would hold through 2026, even as geopolitical headwinds loom. A key pressure point remains the prolonged security crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, which the ministry flagged as a persistent drag on energy prices, production efficiency, and logistics costs — factors collectively eroding the purchasing power of Bangkok's key trading partners.
In response, the ministry outlined a counter-strategy anchored in driving food exports amid the ongoing crisis and aggressively diversifying into emerging markets — moves designed to blunt the impact of global disruptions while capitalizing on new commercial opportunities.
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