33Across Appoints Isaac Schechtman As Chief Product Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Schechtman will Lead the Company's Next Phase of Data-Driven Innovation for Advertisers and Publishers

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 33Across, the technology company that powers supply-side data activation across all channels, today announced that Isaac Schechtman has joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this role, Schechtman will lead product strategy and execution across the company as 33Across continues to expand its data-driven solutions for advertisers and publishers.

Schechtman joins 33Across as the digital advertising industry continues to evolve toward AI-powered optimization and privacy-first infrastructure. The company has accelerated investments in combining trusted offline data signals with real-time bidstream intelligence to enable more relevant and effective audience activation across CTV, app, social, and display.

Building on recent partnerships with leading consumer data partners like Valpak, 33Across is expanding its capabilities to enrich and modernize these data signals and activate them directly into real-time programmatic supply. Schechtman will oversee the company's product roadmap as it continues to develop differentiated solutions designed to help marketers reach high-value audiences everywhere.

“AI has transformed how real-time data signals are used to drive stronger results for advertisers,” said Eric Wheeler, CEO of 33Across.“Isaac's deep experience across the ad tech ecosystem and technical fluency will play a critical role in shaping the next phase of our product innovation. We're excited to welcome Isaac to the executive team and look forward to the impact his leadership will bring to our platform and our clients.”

Schechtman brings more than 18 years of experience across the ad tech ecosystem, with deep expertise in programmatic infrastructure, supply-side platforms, and data-driven advertising technologies. Prior to joining 33Across, he served as Vice President of Product Exchange at Sovrn, where he led the development of the company's modern supply-side and curation platform and oversaw the migration of existing trading infrastructure. Earlier in his career, Schechtman held senior product and technical leadership roles at Criteo, BidSwitch, OpenX, Acxiom, and Collective. He holds a B.S. in Business Management from Skidmore College.

“I'm thrilled to join the 33Across team at a pivotal moment in the advertising industry. With its strong data assets and early innovation in key areas like identity replacement and curation, 33Across is uniquely positioned to navigate the rapidly evolving AI-driven future. Unique real-world data and bidstream intelligence will continue to drive strong outcomes in programmatic trading, and using my expansive industry experience, I look forward to developing impactful products for our clients and the industry as a whole,” said Schechtman.

Schechtman's appointment reflects 33Across's continued investment in product innovation as the company expands its supply-side data-driven activation capabilities and strengthens its position in the evolving programmatic advertising landscape.

About 33Across

33Across shortens the path between inventory and advertising demand using machine learning, AI and predictive modeling. Experts in programmatic supply-side activation, our advanced targeting and cross-device bidding technology use privacy-first principles to reach audiences in a compliant and transparent manner.

For more information visit , or follow us on LinkedIn.

Audree Hernandez

JMAC PR for 33Across

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