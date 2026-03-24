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Germany Reaffirms Support for EU Measures Against Settler Violence
(MENAFN) On Monday, Germany reiterated its backing for European Union sanctions targeting violent Israeli settlers amid ongoing attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Martin Giese told reporters in Berlin that Germany would “support” EU sanctions against aggressive Israeli settlers, while noting that the final decision would be “made in Brussels.”
He highlighted that one EU member state, apparently Hungary, was “blocking” the proposed measures. Giese emphasized that it remains “clearly the wish of the federal government” to implement such sanctions.
In related developments, Giese defended German Ambassador to Israel Steffen Seibert, who faced criticism from Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar for condemning the anti-Palestinian settler violence.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, during a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart on Sunday evening, stressed “on the need for a more decisive approach to combat settler violence,” Giese added. The spokesperson reaffirmed his ministry’s “full” support for Seibert regarding this issue.
Meanwhile, government spokesman Stefan Kornelius expressed Germany’s “concern” about the situation in the West Bank and “called on the parties to exercise restraint.”
Since the outbreak of the Gaza war on October 8, 2023, attacks by Israeli forces and illegal settlers in the West Bank have reportedly resulted in the deaths of 1,133 Palestinians, injuries to around 11,700, and the detention of roughly 22,000 individuals.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Martin Giese told reporters in Berlin that Germany would “support” EU sanctions against aggressive Israeli settlers, while noting that the final decision would be “made in Brussels.”
He highlighted that one EU member state, apparently Hungary, was “blocking” the proposed measures. Giese emphasized that it remains “clearly the wish of the federal government” to implement such sanctions.
In related developments, Giese defended German Ambassador to Israel Steffen Seibert, who faced criticism from Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar for condemning the anti-Palestinian settler violence.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, during a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart on Sunday evening, stressed “on the need for a more decisive approach to combat settler violence,” Giese added. The spokesperson reaffirmed his ministry’s “full” support for Seibert regarding this issue.
Meanwhile, government spokesman Stefan Kornelius expressed Germany’s “concern” about the situation in the West Bank and “called on the parties to exercise restraint.”
Since the outbreak of the Gaza war on October 8, 2023, attacks by Israeli forces and illegal settlers in the West Bank have reportedly resulted in the deaths of 1,133 Palestinians, injuries to around 11,700, and the detention of roughly 22,000 individuals.
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