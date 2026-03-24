Rail Vision's Ordinary Shares Commenced Trading On The Frankfurt Stock Exchange

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ra'anana, Israel, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rail Vision Ltd. (Nasdaq: RVSN, FSE: C80) (“Rail Vision” or the“Company”), an early commercialization stage technology company transforming railway safety through advanced AI-integrated sensing systems, today announced that its ordinary shares have begun trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”), under the symbol C80.

The Company's ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market, under the symbols“RVSN”.

The FSE, operated by Deutsche Börse AG, is among the world's largest and most prestigious securities trading venues, featuring expanded access to European institutional and retail investors.

The Company believes that the availability of trading on the FSE may enhance its visibility and trading liquidity in Europe, which may broaden the Company's investor base and create new opportunities by exposing it to potential investors in Europe.

About Rail Vision Ltd.

Rail Vision (Nasdaq: RVSN, FSE: C80) is an early commercialization stage technology company transforming railway safety through advanced AI-integrated sensing systems. The Company develops and commercializes proprietary, multi-spectral electro-optic platforms that provide extended-range situational awareness and real-time hazard detection. Using machine learning algorithms to identify and classify obstacles, Rail Vision's technology enhances safety, improves operational efficiency, and supports continuity across deployments.

The Company's cloud-based platform complements its products by transforming railway operational data into actionable insights that help optimize performance, reduce downtime, and improve safety. As the Company expands its global footprint, it delivers AI-driven perception that supports safer operations, reduces operational risk, and enables the transition to fully autonomous operations.

Rail Vision holds a 51% stake in Quantum Transportation, which has an exclusive sub-license for rail technologies under an innovative pending patent in quantum error correction owned by Ramot, the technology transfer company of Tel Aviv University.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. For example, Rail Vision is using forward-looking statements when it discusses how an availability of trading on the FSE may significantly enhance its visibility and trading liquidity in Europe, which may broaden the Company's investor base and create new opportunities by exposing it to potential investors in Europe. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Rail Vision is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations:

Michal Efraty

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