Hadrian Launches Nova An Agentic Pentesting Solution Bringing Deep, Autonomous Testing To External Exposure Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A leader in agentic adversarial exposure validation, Hadrian's AI-powered pentesting solution, accelerates validation, with on-demand scheduling and zero procurement friction

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hadrian today announced the launch of its agentic pentesting solution, called Nova. The new solution extends the depth of its core external exposure management platform, providing on-demand pentesting without the business disruption or long wait times that accompany human-driven engagements. By replicating the methodologies of elite offensive security professionals in a fully autonomous solution, Hadrian enables organizations to respond to emerging, AI-powered threats with agility and certainty.

“AI-driven automation now allows attackers to weaponize vulnerabilities at machine speed and attackers don't wait,” says Rogier Fischer, Co-founder and CEO of Hadrian.“They probe continuously, opportunistically, at scale, and they only need one gap to get in. In this new landscape, Nova enables security teams to answer the question that matters most: What could attackers realistically do to us right now?”

Key capabilities include:



Deep attack path exploration: simulate how attackers move through environments by chaining vulnerabilities and escalating access within real asset context.

Context-rich asset analysis: build and retain knowledge about systems, configurations, and relationships to enable more precise and meaningful testing.

Expert-level offensive reasoning at scale: replicate how skilled hackers prioritize, pivot, and adapt during an engagement without human capacity limits.

Customer-controlled scoping and repeatability: define what gets tested and continuously re-run deep assessments as environments evolve.

Transparent execution and validated findings: provide full visibility into attack paths, exploitation steps, and impact, with human-reviewed results for accuracy and safety.

Human and AI collaboration: combine machine-scale testing with the expertise of elite hackers, enabling deeper validation, faster iteration, and more reliable results. Compliance support and audit readiness: provide transparent, repeatable testing and evidence that can support security and regulatory requirements.



Hadrian is at the frontier of agentic AI-driven offensive security. Its AI-powered solutions cut through 99.5% of false positives and provide step-by-step remediation guidance. Using Hadrian, organizations reduce time to resolution by 80% and act before attackers can. The company holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 accreditations and was recognized as a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for Attack Surface Management for three years running and was named to the Gartner Emerging Tech Impact Radar in 2025.

"Agentic Pentesting gives security teams the same speed advantage attackers have, but with the validation needed for effective defense," continued Fischer. "By combining on demand, AI-driven pentesting with human-in-the-loop verification, teams can validate their entire external perimeter as often as the business demands, with confidence that every finding is legitimate and every fix actually reduces risk."

Availability and Pricing

Nova is available immediately. Pricing is structured on a per-test basis, enabling organizations to run penetration tests as frequently as the business requires without committing to a recurring retainer. Organizations interested in a proof-of-value engagement can request access at hadrian.

About Hadrian

Hadrian is an external exposure management provider that pioneered the AI attacker's perspective approach. Its agentic engine offers frictionless, always-on discovery, validation, and mobilization of an organization's most critical cyber risks. Trained by elite hackers with top offensive knowledge, Hadrian adapts the organization's unique environment to continuously probe, discover and validate the risks that attackers can actually exploit. Coupled with a proprietary predictive discovery agentTM, Hadrian's agentic suite autonomously verifies remediation to deliver a robust end-to-end solution. Global customers including Fortune 500 leaders rely on Hadrian to prevent the most sophisticated cyber-attacks, fortify defenses, increase efficiency, and maximize cyber resilience. To learn more, visit .

Media contact:

Elizabeth Safran

Looking Glass Public Relations

408-348-1214

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