Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Explosions Rock Area Near US Military Base at Erbil Airport

Explosions Rock Area Near US Military Base at Erbil Airport


2026-03-24 07:46:31
(MENAFN) A series of explosions were heard on Monday near Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq, which hosts a US military base, according to reports.

Following the blasts, air defense systems were activated to respond to suicide drones reportedly targeting the airport. Officials stated that the air defenses successfully intercepted the drones before they could strike any targets.

No official statement has yet been released regarding the incident.

The attacks come amid escalating regional tensions since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, which has reportedly killed over 1,340 people, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military forces, resulting in casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.

MENAFN24032026000045017640ID1110899359



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search