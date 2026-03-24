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Explosions Rock Area Near US Military Base at Erbil Airport
(MENAFN) A series of explosions were heard on Monday near Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq, which hosts a US military base, according to reports.
Following the blasts, air defense systems were activated to respond to suicide drones reportedly targeting the airport. Officials stated that the air defenses successfully intercepted the drones before they could strike any targets.
No official statement has yet been released regarding the incident.
The attacks come amid escalating regional tensions since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, which has reportedly killed over 1,340 people, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military forces, resulting in casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
Following the blasts, air defense systems were activated to respond to suicide drones reportedly targeting the airport. Officials stated that the air defenses successfully intercepted the drones before they could strike any targets.
No official statement has yet been released regarding the incident.
The attacks come amid escalating regional tensions since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, which has reportedly killed over 1,340 people, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military forces, resulting in casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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