Focal Named To Fast Company's List Of The World's Most Innovative Companies Of 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With 30,000+ hours of live operation across the Bay Area, Focal is redefining what it means to provide thermal comfort to people

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focal, an AI-enabled robotic heating company and the creator of the world's first autonomous personal comfort platform, today announced it has earned a spot on Fast Company's 2026 list of the World's Most Innovative Companies. The recognition places Focal alongside innovators including Waymo, Boston Dynamics, and Toast, and arrives less than a year after the company's first commercial installation.

Focal is built on a simple but radical premise: the era of conditioning spaces is over. The future of comfort is personal. For decades, heating and cooling meant warming entire rooms regardless of whether anyone was in them. Focal replaces that paradigm with person-level conditioning, drawing on an unexpected source of inspiration: lighting. Just as modern lighting is designed with intention - task lights for focus, spotlights for precision - Focal applies the same principle to warmth.

Heating a person is fundamentally a real-time control problem: knowing where people are, how to deliver energy wirelessly and efficiently, and how much heat each individual needs moment to moment. Focal solves this through a full-stack system combining multi-modal sensing, real-time localization, infrared beamforming, and fleet-level robotic control. Delivering sustained, high-power heat at a distance requires overcoming core tradeoffs between range, efficiency, and safety challenges that traditional HVAC systems avoid by heating entire spaces. By directly targeting individuals and continuously adapting through learned comfort models, Focal reduces energy use by an order of magnitude while delivering a fundamentally better experience.

Focal's co-founders bring complementary expertise to the problem. Rohan Pandya built the technical foundation from a career taking autonomous hardware from concept to scale, including reinforcement learning research at Carnegie Mellon, launching Tesla's Model 3 service manufacturing line, and preparing the autonomy stack for test vehicles at Zoox. Raj Tilwa brings the strategic and systems lens, holding an MBA/MPA from Stanford and Harvard and a background in building organizations at the intersection of technology and public impact. Together they founded Focal to apply that experience to a problem hiding in plain sight: the heating system.

"For decades, innovation in the heating and cooling industry has focused almost exclusively on energy efficiency. It is a worthy pursuit, but one that has come at the expense of the more fundamental question: are people actually comfortable?" said Rohan Pandya, Co-founder of Focal. "By embedding purpose-built robotics and AI directly into climate infrastructure, we are delivering a first-of-its-kind platform for personal comfort while setting a new standard for energy efficiency. Every individual now has control over their own comfort. A robot that is solving a real problem today, at commercial scale."

In under twelve months, Focal has logged over 30,000 hours of live operation across Michelin-star groups, regional chains, and independent operators throughout the Bay Area. Early customers have captured up to 80% in energy savings, a 25% increase in seating capacity, and two hours of labor savings per shift, while guests rewarded them with as much as a 25% jump in 5-star reviews.

"Rohan and I grew up in India, where personal comfort was never something a building system took care of for you," said Raj Tilwa, Co-founder of Focal. "When we moved to the U.S., we were struck by how much energy was being spent conditioning spaces rather than people, regardless of occupancy. AI gives us the ability to solve this differently: a system that knows exactly where you are, responds to what you need, and stops wasting resources the moment you leave. That is the platform we have built, and restaurants are just the beginning."

Current Bay Area installations include top-rated destination restaurants like The Anchovy Bar, Wayfare Tavern, and RT Bistro and multi-unit operators like Pacific Catch and Equator Coffees. Focal is expanding to ten additional cities over the next two quarters including expansion to Southern California. As the company scales nationally, it plans to extend its autonomous personal comfort platform beyond restaurants into homes, offices, warehouses, transit shelters, and hospitals.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change - they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value."

The full list of honorees is available at fastcompany and on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

About Focal:

Focal is a San Francisco–based robotics company creating a world where comfort is personal, effortless, and sustainable. Through AI-enabled hardware, Focal's personal comfort system delivers targeted, autonomous warmth while eliminating the energy and cost inefficiencies of traditional comfort systems. The company has logged more than 30,000 hours of live restaurant operation across Michelin-star restaurant groups, regional chains, and independent operators. Focal has raised $4 million in pre-seed funding from leading VC investors like Collaborative Fund, Third Sphere, Brainstorm Ventures, Dangerous Ventures, Cool Climate Collective, Momentum Capital, and CLAI Ventures, in addition to strategic angels across energy, hospitality, and hardware. Learn more at .

Contact:

Emily Fox

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