Tenor Named To Fast Company's Annual List Of The World's Most Innovative Companies Of 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI Leadership Development Platform Joins the Ranks of Google, Nvidia, Adidas, Walmart, and More

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenor, provider of AI-driven leadership development solutions that help every manager be more effective, is proud to have been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026.

Tenor's platform helps every employee be more effective through voice AI role-plays, personalized coaching, and real-world feedback to develop skills and build confidence. With a variety of use cases supporting enterprise organizations across industries, Tenor's trusted AI understands the needs and challenges that today's managers face, offering in-the-moment, scalable practice that leads to measurable performance improvement.

Tenor co-founder, James Cross, commented,“Since our inception, Tenor has been on a mission to help every manager lead with confidence and impact at the world's best companies. From our experience, one thing that stands out about the world's best companies is their leaders, and this recognition from Fast Company further validates the work Tenor is doing to build AI-powered coaching for the modern workplace.”

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the world's most valuable companies.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change-they drive it,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.“The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve.”

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026. Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19, 2026, in New York City.

“Great leaders drive great companies forward,” added Cross.“But every great leader starts somewhere, and Tenor is redefining what leadership development looks like by ensuring managers have the right tools and training to nurture high-impact teams and deliver measurable outcomes.”

To learn how Tenor brings the power of AI to every manager, helping make them more effective, visit .

About Tenor

Tenor's co-founders, James Cross and Charlie Stigler, have dedicated their careers to unlocking human potential with technology. Their earlier startups were both acquired by Workday and serve as the foundation of Workday Learning, now one of the world's leading learning management systems. Their latest venture is Tenor, the enterprise AI platform for leadership development. Tenor is backed by Base10 Partners and Reach Capital. For more information and to find out how Tenor can elevate your managers at scale, visit .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit.

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