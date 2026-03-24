Alphasense Named A 2026 Fast Company Most Innovative Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AlphaSense's AI and workflow innovation for enterprises secures spot on Fast Company's prestigious list of the world's Most Innovative Companies

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaSense, the AI platform redefining market intelligence for the business and financial world, has been named one of the world's Most Innovative Companies for 2026 by Fast Company. AlphaSense was honored in the Enterprise category. This represents the company's debut on the Fast Company Most Innovative Companies list, which is one of the industry's most authoritative recognitions of pioneering companies across the business landscape.

“AI innovation is at the core of AlphaSense's mission, which is to deliver AI designed to do real work and deliver ROI in real business contexts continuously, autonomously, and with accountability,” said Chris Ackerson, Senior Vice President of Product at AlphaSense.“Enabling our customers to get from insight to action with speed, precision, and trust is the true differentiator of the AlphaSense platform because competitive advantage is no longer defined by knowledge alone, but how quickly and confidently companies can interpret and act. AlphaSense is at the forefront of this paradigm, supercharging human expertise with Applied AI designed for specific industry workflows, real business outcomes, and decision-ready outputs, all rooted in accuracy, transparency, and speed.”

Transformation and innovation are central to AlphaSense's vision in its evolution as a market-defining, high-growth AI leader. The technology serves as the foundation of AlphaSense's core research, search, and automated workflow capabilities. AlphaSense is the platform trusted by more than 6,500 enterprises-including 90% of the S&P 100, more than half of the Fortune 500, and all of the world's top investment banks-to shift from reactive information retrieval to proactive intelligence amid constant market fluctuation. The AlphaSense differentiator comes from its unparalleled content library of more than 500 million business documents overlayed with purpose-built AI for financial and business workflows. Research and decision workflows that used to take days or weeks of manual research can be done in minutes with AlphaSense; users can produce outputs that help teams synthesize, compare, and act on insights more efficiently without sacrificing accuracy.

This recognition is due to significant enhancements of AI capabilities and AI agents in the AlphaSense platform, including the releases of Generative Search, Generative Grid, Deep Research, Financial Data, and AI Agent Interviewer. Together, these advancements reflect the company's evolution from AI search to autonomous, end-to-end workflow automation that generates decision-ready outputs.

AlphaSense recently surpassed more than $500 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), reflecting growing demand for domain-specific AI that is trusted, scalable, and designed to help decision-makers act with conviction.

To learn more about AlphaSense's recognition as a Fast Company Most Innovative Company, visit the full list on fastcompany.

AlphaSense is the AI platform redefining market intelligence and workflow orchestration, trusted by thousands of leading organizations to drive faster, more confident decisions in business and finance. The platform combines domain-specific AI with a vast content universe of over 500 million premium business documents - including equity research, earnings calls, expert interviews, filings, news, and internal proprietary content. Purpose-built for speed, accuracy, and enterprise-grade security, AlphaSense helps teams extract critical insights, uncover market-moving trends, and automate complex workflows with high-quality outputs. With AI solutions like Generative Search, Generative Grid, and Deep Research, AlphaSense delivers the clarity and depth professionals need to navigate complexity and obtain accurate, real-time information quickly. For more information, visit