Movida Earnings: 65% Profit Jump, Record ROIC

Movida Participações S.A. (MOVI3) is Brazil's third-largest vehicle rental and fleet management company, operating approximately 224,000 vehicles across 330 locations nationwide through three business segments: Rent-a-Car (RAC) for short-term consumer and corporate rentals, Gestão e Terceirização de Frotas (GTF) for long-term fleet leasing contracts, and Seminovos for used vehicle sales to renew the fleet. Founded in 2006 as part of the Simpar Group (SIMH3) and listed on B3's Novo Mercado since 2017, Movida competes primarily against market leader Localiza (RENT3), which absorbed Unidas in 2022. Movida earnings for Q4 2025 are covered by The Rio Times as part of its Latin American financial news reporting on B3-listed transportation companies.

The Q4 result marked the highest quarterly net income in three years and beat the company's guidance by a wide margin. CEO Moscatelli attributed the outperformance to a dual tailwind of volume and pricing - a rare combination in Brazilian car rental, where tariff increases typically trade off against utilization rates. The result confirmed the strategic pivot that has defined Movida's 2025: prioritizing profitability and deleveraging over fleet expansion, generating cash rather than deploying capital into new vehicles.

Shares of MOVI3 traded around R$12.79 ($2.43), up approximately 256% from the 52-week low of R$3.59 and down roughly 15% from the R$15.10 high. The stock trades at approximately 22x trailing P/E on full-year earnings, though forward estimates are significantly higher given the Q1 2026 guidance. XP Investimentos recently raised its price target to R$15.30 (Buy), and the consensus among eight analysts covering the stock is unanimously Buy, with an average target of R$13.92 implying ~9% upside from current levels. The stock has been one of the strongest performers on B3 in 2025, reflecting the market's rerating of Movida's improved execution and balance sheet discipline.

Rental revenue of R$2.096 billion ($399M) grew 17% year-over-year - the standout line in the quarter. The growth came from ~13% higher daily volumes (reflecting both RAC demand and GTF contract implementations) combined with ~7% higher average RAC tariffs. This dual expansion is significant because the Brazilian car rental industry has historically seen pricing gains erode utilization, or vice versa. Movida's ability to raise prices while simultaneously increasing volumes suggests either market share gains from competitors or structural demand growth in the broader mobility market. EBITDA margin expanded 2.5 percentage points to 40.7%, with the rental business (RAC at ~41% margins, GTF at ~76%) driving essentially all of the operating profit improvement.

The leverage reduction from 3.1x at Q1 2025 to 2.6x at Q4 - the lowest in five years - reflects a deliberate strategic choice. Moscatelli's statement that "we are not growing the fleet at this moment and are allocating incremental cash generation to reduce indebtedness" is a clear signal that Movida is prioritizing balance sheet repair over topline growth. In an industry where fleet expansion is the traditional growth lever, this discipline is noteworthy. The 0.5x leverage reduction in three quarters - achieved during a period of 14.75% Selic rates - demonstrates significant underlying cash generation capacity.

Seminovos (used vehicle sales) revenue of R$1.56 billion ($297M) grew 7.2% - a solid result given that this segment has historically been a source of earnings volatility for Brazilian car rental companies. Used vehicle pricing has stabilized after the sharp adjustments of 2022–2023, and Movida's shift toward a more basic fleet mix (lower-ticket entry-level vehicles) has reduced depreciation risk per unit. Citi analysts noted that the "stable conditions in the used vehicle resale market" were a key positive signal, while XP highlighted that EBITDA margins in Seminovos remained around 1.1% - thin but consistent, reflecting the segment's role as a fleet-renewal mechanism rather than a profit center.

Q4 EBITDA of R$1.49 billion ($283M), up 19.8%, and EBIT of R$850.7 million ($162M), up 24.2%, both outpaced revenue growth of 12.6% - demonstrating meaningful operating leverage. The EBIT growth exceeding EBITDA growth indicates that depreciation expense is growing more slowly than operating profit, consistent with a stable fleet that is not being expanded. Full-year EBITDA of R$5.6 billion ($1.1B) and EBIT of R$3.2 billion ($608M) are both all-time records.

The gap between the 64.5% net income growth and the 19.8% EBITDA growth reflects the operating leverage below the EBITDA line - specifically, the declining financial expense burden as debt is reduced. With the Selic at 14.75%, every R$1 billion in debt reduction saves approximately R$147.5 million in annual interest expense, making the deleveraging strategy directly accretive to the bottom line. The full-year ROIC of 16.6% - the highest in Movida's history - captures the combined effect of improved operating margins and better capital efficiency.

The Q1 2026 guidance of R$110–130 million in net income, approximately 54% above Q1 2025, signals that management expects the positive momentum to continue. This guidance is notable for its specificity and ambition - companies typically sandbag guidance, and Movida's track record of beating its own targets (the Q4 result exceeded the top of guidance by 14%) suggests the Q1 numbers may again prove conservative. BTG Pactual and Citi both flagged the guidance as a positive signal for the earnings trajectory.

CEO Moscatelli's explicit statement that Movida is "not growing the fleet at this moment" is the most important strategic signal. It means that all incremental cash generation flows directly to debt reduction rather than being recycled into vehicle purchases. For a car rental company - where fleet size is the primary revenue driver - this is a deliberate choice to sacrifice near-term growth for balance sheet health. The fact that revenue and profits are still growing strongly despite a flat fleet base indicates the company is extracting significantly more value per vehicle through pricing discipline and mix optimization.

Moscatelli's characterization of the ROIC as "the summary of improved profitability and capital discipline" frames the investment thesis clearly: Movida is no longer a growth story but a returns story. The 16.6% ROIC comfortably exceeds the company's cost of capital even at current Selic levels, meaning every additional real of revenue is creating genuine economic value - a significant improvement from the 2022–2023 period when impairments and high depreciation eroded returns.

The volume and pricing surprise in Q4 - described by Moscatelli as a "positive surprise in both volume and price" - suggests demand conditions in Brazilian car rental remain strong. The ~13% volume growth alongside ~7% tariff increases implies the industry is not yet at a pricing ceiling, and that the capacity discipline being exercised by both Movida and Localiza (which is also limiting fleet expansion) is supporting pricing power across the sector.

The full audited Q4 2025 results, expected around March 26, 2026, will provide the detailed segment breakdown that the preliminary release lacked. Investors will focus on RAC and GTF profitability by segment, depreciation rates per vehicle (the key indicator of fleet valuation health), and the detailed cash flow statement that will confirm whether the deleveraging was driven by operating cash generation or working capital timing. Any divergence from the preliminary numbers - which were unaudited - could move the stock.

The transition from deleveraging to fleet growth is the medium-term strategic question. Once leverage reaches a target level (likely 2.0–2.5x), Movida will need to decide whether to resume fleet expansion to drive topline growth or continue returning capital through debt reduction and potential dividends. The answer will depend on used vehicle pricing stability, the Copom's easing trajectory (the Selic was cut to 14.75% on March 19), and competitive dynamics with Localiza.

The Green IPI tax reform remains a structural overhang. The government's plan to restructure vehicle taxation based on emissions standards - which caused Movida's stock to drop 10% when announced in June 2025 - could accelerate depreciation on higher-emission vehicles in the fleet if implemented. Movida's ongoing shift toward basic, lower-ticket vehicles partially mitigates this risk, but the regulatory timeline and final parameters remain uncertain.