Vic.Ai Emerges As The Platform Of Choice For Private Equitybacked Companies Focused On Cash Flow, Efficiency, And Scalable Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As private equity firms intensify their focus on operational excellence and accelerated value creation across portfolio companies, one back-office function continues to stand out as a high-impact lever for margin expansion: Accounts Payable.

Today, Vic, the AI-native platform for AP and autonomous finance, announced continued momentum among private equity–backed companies, reinforcing its position as the platform of choice for PE sponsors and portfolio CFOs seeking immediate productivity gains, improved cash flow visibility, and scalable finance operations.

Across industries ranging from manufacturing and logistics to construction, hospitality, and business services, PE-backed organizations are turning to Vic to modernize AP without adding headcount.

Built for the Realities of PE Portfolios

Private equity-backed companies face a familiar set of pressures: aggressive growth targets, lean finance teams, fragmented systems, increasing compliance expectations, and growing complexity from acquisitions and multi-entity operations. Vic was purpose-built for this environment.

As portfolio companies seek faster transformation timelines and repeatable operating models, many legacy SaaS and on-premise solutions have proven too rigid to keep up with modern AP complexity.

Unlike traditional AP automation tools that rely on brittle rules, templates, and manual exception handling, Vic delivers a fundamentally different approach: domain-specific AI trained on more than one billion invoices designed to operate autonomously while handling real-world complexity. This includes multi-ERP environments, high invoice volumes, complex PO matching, multi-location approvals, and distributed vendor ecosystems.

The result: faster closes, tighter cash flow control, and meaningful cost reduction without requiring a rip-and-replace of existing ERP systems.

Proven Results Across PE-Backed Companies



Up to 5x processing capacity per FTE

70%+ reduction in manual AP effort

85%+ no-touch invoice rates at enterprise scale

Accelerated month-end close cycles by 1–2 days Improved working capital through better payment timing and discount capture



growing footprint includes portfolio companies backed by many of the world's leading private equity firms. Across this customer base, Vic consistently delivers:

For private equity sponsors, these gains translate directly into EBITDA improvement, margin expansion, stronger cash forecasting, and faster execution against value creation plans - often beginning in the first 100 days.

From Back-Office Cost Center to Value Creation Engine

Historically viewed as a cost center, AP is increasingly becoming a strategic advantage for private equity-backed CFOs using With real-time visibility into liabilities, approval status, and vendor spend, finance leaders gain tighter control over working capital while reducing operational risk and fraud exposure.

“AP is no longer just about paying bills on time,” said Alexander Hagerup, CEO and Co-Founder of“For private equity–backed companies, it's about speed, control, and confidence in the numbers, especially during periods of rapid change. Vic gives CFOs and Controllers the leverage they need to move faster without adding complexity or headcount.”

Customer Momentum: Notable Brands Choosing Vic

PE-backed companies across industries are adopting Vic to modernize finance operations and unlock measurable ROI. Recent examples include:

(Blackstone): A leading consumer genealogy and family history platform, operates at significant scale with high transaction volume and complex vendor spend. Backed by Blackstone, Ancestry selected Vic to drive automation and control across AP, supporting finance efficiency, stronger visibility into liabilities, and scalable operations.

EquipmentShare (BDT & MSD Partners): A rapidly growing construction technology company modernizing the equipment rental and fleet management space, EquipmentShare operates in a high-volume environment where AP speed and accuracy are critical. Backed by BDT & MSD Partners, EquipmentShare adopted Vic to increase AP throughput and reduce manual work while supporting scalable growth.

Diesel Direct (Windpoint Partners): A leading fuel distribution and logistics provider serving commercial fleets and industrial customers across the U.S., Diesel Direct manages a high volume of vendor transactions tied to fuel supply, transportation, and operations. Backed by Windpoint Partners, Diesel Direct adopted Vic to increase invoice processing throughput, reduce manual AP workload, and support operational scale across a distributed business.

Vivo Infusions (InTandem Capital Partners): A rapidly expanding provider of ambulatory infusion services, Vivo Infusions operates across a growing network of clinical locations with complex vendor spend tied to pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, and facility operations. Backed by InTandem Capital Partners, Vivo Infusions selected Vic to strengthen AP automation, improve financial visibility, and support scalable finance operations as the organization expands.

Momentum Across the PE Ecosystem

growth within the PE ecosystem is reinforced by strong alignment with leading advisory and operating partners, including firms like Accordion, who work closely with portfolio finance teams to accelerate transformation initiatives.

“Across the portfolio companies we support, finance teams are under increasing pressure to scale efficiently while improving accuracy and control,” said Zee Akbarali, Managing Director at Accordion.“Platforms like Vic enable that shift by automating high-volume accounting workflows in a way that is both practical and measurable, allowing organizations to reduce manual effort, increase throughput, and build a more scalable finance function.”

Together, Vic and its ecosystem partners support PE sponsors and portfolio leaders with a modern, AI-first approach to finance operations - helping standardize processes, accelerate integrations, and unlock measurable ROI across portfolio companies.

The New Standard for PE-Backed Finance Teams

As private equity firms increasingly prioritize repeatable operating models and scalable finance platforms across their portfolios, Vic is becoming a foundational component of the modern finance tech stack.

With a single AI-native platform spanning invoice processing, PO matching, approvals, payments, spend management, and analytics, Vic enables portfolio companies to scale faster, operate leaner, and gain real-time financial clarity without the fragility of legacy automation tools.

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Vic is an AI-native platform purpose-built for the real-world complexity of enterprise AP teams. Vic autonomously processes invoices, routes approvals, and executes payments, allowing teams to focus on oversight instead of manual work. Vic customers have processed over one billion invoices and achieved nearly $200 million in cost savings through autonomous AP. The company has raised more than $145 million in capital from iconic investors in SaaS, B2B, and AI applications. Learn more at