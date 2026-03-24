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Pentagon Announces Sweeping Changes to Media Access Rules
(MENAFN) A senior US Defense Department official unveiled sweeping revisions to the Pentagon's media access framework on Monday, following a federal court ruling that invalidated critical elements of its existing press policy.
"The Department always complies with court orders but disagrees with the decision and is pursuing an appeal," chief spokesman Sean Parnell said on X.
His statement followed a ruling by US District Judge Paul Friedman in Washington, DC, who determined last week that the Pentagon's press restrictions infringed upon constitutionally protected freedom of speech.
Parnell confirmed he had signed the revised "Pentagon Reservation In-Brief for Media Members," signaling an immediate shift in how journalists operate within the building.
Among the most significant changes, the Pentagon will shut down the Correspondents' Corridor — a long-standing dedicated workspace for credentialed reporters housed inside the facility.
"A new and improved press workspace will be established in an annex facility outside the Pentagon but still on Pentagon grounds and will be available when ready," Parnell said.
On journalist access, Parnell stated that "all journalist access to the Pentagon will require escort by authorized Department personnel," while clarifying that credentialed reporters would retain entry rights for scheduled press briefings, press conferences and interviews arranged through public affairs offices.
"The Department always complies with court orders but disagrees with the decision and is pursuing an appeal," chief spokesman Sean Parnell said on X.
His statement followed a ruling by US District Judge Paul Friedman in Washington, DC, who determined last week that the Pentagon's press restrictions infringed upon constitutionally protected freedom of speech.
Parnell confirmed he had signed the revised "Pentagon Reservation In-Brief for Media Members," signaling an immediate shift in how journalists operate within the building.
Among the most significant changes, the Pentagon will shut down the Correspondents' Corridor — a long-standing dedicated workspace for credentialed reporters housed inside the facility.
"A new and improved press workspace will be established in an annex facility outside the Pentagon but still on Pentagon grounds and will be available when ready," Parnell said.
On journalist access, Parnell stated that "all journalist access to the Pentagon will require escort by authorized Department personnel," while clarifying that credentialed reporters would retain entry rights for scheduled press briefings, press conferences and interviews arranged through public affairs offices.
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