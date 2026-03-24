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Qatar Ends Remote Work For Private Sector, Resumes Normal Operations


2026-03-24 04:01:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Ministries of Labor and Commerce and Industry have announced the end of the remote work mandate for all private sector institutions decision follows guidance from the Secretariat General of the Council of Ministers regarding the return to regular on-site operations ministries emphasized that the move aims to ensure the continuity of business operations efficiently and smoothly. Private sector activities will resume fully according to their standard work arrangements statement also highlighted the importance of maintaining a stable work environment and encouraged continued efforts to enhance productivity and support the country's ongoing development.

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Gulf Times

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