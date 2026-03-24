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Israel Says 4,829 Hospitalized Amid War with Iran
(MENAFN) Israel's Health Ministry revealed Tuesday that nearly 5,000 people have been rushed to hospitals since hostilities with Iran erupted, with 111 patients still receiving medical care.
In a statement published on X, the US-owned social media platform, the ministry broke down current admissions by severity: 12 patients remain in serious condition, 21 in moderate condition, and 78 sustaining mild injuries.
The spiraling regional crisis traces back to Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched a coordinated offensive against Iran — a campaign that has since claimed more than 1,340 lives, among them former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has answered with relentless waves of drone and missile attacks, striking not only Israel but also Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting American troops. The retaliatory salvos have inflicted civilian casualties, battered critical infrastructure, and sent shockwaves through global financial markets and international air travel networks.
In a statement published on X, the US-owned social media platform, the ministry broke down current admissions by severity: 12 patients remain in serious condition, 21 in moderate condition, and 78 sustaining mild injuries.
The spiraling regional crisis traces back to Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched a coordinated offensive against Iran — a campaign that has since claimed more than 1,340 lives, among them former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has answered with relentless waves of drone and missile attacks, striking not only Israel but also Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting American troops. The retaliatory salvos have inflicted civilian casualties, battered critical infrastructure, and sent shockwaves through global financial markets and international air travel networks.
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