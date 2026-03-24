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Japan Passes Stricter Drone Regulations, Expands No-Fly Zones
(MENAFN) Japan's Cabinet gave its approval Tuesday to a sweeping package of counterterrorism measures centered on stricter drone regulations and the significant expansion of no-fly zones across the country, according to local media.
The legislative revisions to the nation's Drone Act are designed to address mounting security threats driven by rapid advancements in unmanned aerial technology, Tokyo-based media reported.
Under the newly approved framework, protected exclusion zones stretching between 300 and 1,000 meters will be established around designated sensitive facilities. The measures are set to be formally submitted to the current parliamentary session for passage.
Among the sites expected to fall under the strengthened protections are the Imperial Palace, the prime minister's office, and the US Embassy in Tokyo. Additionally, specific locations may be temporarily designated as no-fly zones during ceremonies or high-profile events attended by the prime minister, the emperor, or visiting foreign heads of state.
The consequences for violations are immediate and severe — any operator caught flying a drone within a restricted zone faces up to six months' imprisonment or a financial penalty of as much as 500,000 yen ($3,200).
The sweeping regulatory push reflects deepening anxiety worldwide over the weaponization of drone technology — anxieties sharpened by the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, where unmanned aircraft have featured prominently in both offensive strikes and defensive countermeasures.
The legislative revisions to the nation's Drone Act are designed to address mounting security threats driven by rapid advancements in unmanned aerial technology, Tokyo-based media reported.
Under the newly approved framework, protected exclusion zones stretching between 300 and 1,000 meters will be established around designated sensitive facilities. The measures are set to be formally submitted to the current parliamentary session for passage.
Among the sites expected to fall under the strengthened protections are the Imperial Palace, the prime minister's office, and the US Embassy in Tokyo. Additionally, specific locations may be temporarily designated as no-fly zones during ceremonies or high-profile events attended by the prime minister, the emperor, or visiting foreign heads of state.
The consequences for violations are immediate and severe — any operator caught flying a drone within a restricted zone faces up to six months' imprisonment or a financial penalty of as much as 500,000 yen ($3,200).
The sweeping regulatory push reflects deepening anxiety worldwide over the weaponization of drone technology — anxieties sharpened by the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, where unmanned aircraft have featured prominently in both offensive strikes and defensive countermeasures.
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