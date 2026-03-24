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Investor confidence in UAE Real Estate remains steady amid regional uncertainty, says Dr. Amit Goenka, Chairman and MD of Nisus Finance
(MENAFN- Panasian1) Dubai, UAE; March 23, 2026
The UAE’s real estate sector continues to demonstrate resilience and steady investor confidence amid the current regional uncertainty, supported by robust structural demand drivers and the count’y’s reputation as a stable global investment destination, according to Dr. Amit Goenka, Chairman and Managing Director of Nisus Finance Group (NiFCO).
“While geopolitical developments may lead to short-term caution and slower decision-making, the core demand drivers - population inflows, business relocations, residency reforms, and sustained global wealth migration remain intact. As a result, any near-term impact is likely to be sentiment-driven and temporary, with no significant disruption expected to pricing trends or ongoing project pipe”ines,” said Dr. Amit Goenka.
Notwithstanding the current regional uncertainty, the role of’the UAE’s leadership in remaining steadfast and supporting businesses, economic growth, and providing interventions across regulatory, banking, and civil systems has enhanced civic confidence and kept global investors engaged even in such environments. The continued focus ’f the UAE’s leadership and governance on ensuring peace, stability, and growth for its citizens, residents, and businesses remains paramount, as evidenced through various statements and initiatives undertaken over the past few weeks.
“This will go a long way in reassuring residents, citizens, the business community, and global investors and support continued investment activity over time, as stability returns. As an investment advisor and investor in UAE assets, we continue to view the market with confidence, particularly from a long-term perspective.
“We believe that the UAE, given the larger geopolitical uncertainties and dynamics, will continue to attract global capital once the current conflict subsides, supported by its regulatory strength, dynamic leadership, and continued non-oil economic diversification. Our focus remains on deploying capital in a disciplined but cautious manner in line with evolving market condition”.”
Since the breakout of the conflict, over 4,800 property transactions were recorded in Dubai between February 28 and March 12, with total transaction value reaching nearly AED 16 billion (approximately US$4.3 billion) within just two weeks.
This is on top of the AED 170 billion (US$46.5 billion) worth of property transactions recorded by the Dubai Land Department in the first two months of 2026.
“These data points reflect the underlying strength of the market and should provide reassurance to investors. While the near-term environment may require a more cautious approach, the U’E’s long-term growth story remains firmly in pl”ce,” Dr. Goenka said.
Nisus Finance Services Company Limited (NIFCO), recently announced investments in two projects, with a collective investment outlay of nearly AED 322 million, including an AED 101.1 million investment in acquiring Paradise View 1, a residential building in the Majan mixed-use community. The announcement comes just two months after Nisus Finance acquired Lootah Avenue at Dubai Motor City for AED 220.76 million in December last year.
The transactions are part of Nisus F’nance’s planned US$1 billion fund development in partnership with global institutional funds and family offices, dedicated to the UAE real estate market.
“Our investment highlights measured institutional confidence in the UAE real estate market and reflects Nisus Finance’s focus on disciplined asset selection, structured transactions, and robust governance under the DIFC regulatory framewor”.”
“Over the past several weeks, our investors have remained unfettered by the current situation and continue to engage with us to identify new opportunities and build a stronger portfolio. Nisus F’nance’s continued focus on disciplined investing and robust governance continues to attract additional LP ”nterest”, he added.
Nisus Finance leverages over a decade and a half of experience, utilising local market expertise and proprietary data to capitalise on emerging trends and consistently deliver superior risk-adjusted returns.
Nisus Finance specialises in urban infrastructure financing and private capital market transactions. The company, along with its subsidiaries and associates, focuses on two main areas: Fund & Asset Management and Transaction Advisory Services. With over a decade of experience in India, Nisus manages IN15.72 billion in assets for FY 2025, delivering gross IRR of more than 19 percent.
The UAE’s real estate sector continues to demonstrate resilience and steady investor confidence amid the current regional uncertainty, supported by robust structural demand drivers and the count’y’s reputation as a stable global investment destination, according to Dr. Amit Goenka, Chairman and Managing Director of Nisus Finance Group (NiFCO).
“While geopolitical developments may lead to short-term caution and slower decision-making, the core demand drivers - population inflows, business relocations, residency reforms, and sustained global wealth migration remain intact. As a result, any near-term impact is likely to be sentiment-driven and temporary, with no significant disruption expected to pricing trends or ongoing project pipe”ines,” said Dr. Amit Goenka.
Notwithstanding the current regional uncertainty, the role of’the UAE’s leadership in remaining steadfast and supporting businesses, economic growth, and providing interventions across regulatory, banking, and civil systems has enhanced civic confidence and kept global investors engaged even in such environments. The continued focus ’f the UAE’s leadership and governance on ensuring peace, stability, and growth for its citizens, residents, and businesses remains paramount, as evidenced through various statements and initiatives undertaken over the past few weeks.
“This will go a long way in reassuring residents, citizens, the business community, and global investors and support continued investment activity over time, as stability returns. As an investment advisor and investor in UAE assets, we continue to view the market with confidence, particularly from a long-term perspective.
“We believe that the UAE, given the larger geopolitical uncertainties and dynamics, will continue to attract global capital once the current conflict subsides, supported by its regulatory strength, dynamic leadership, and continued non-oil economic diversification. Our focus remains on deploying capital in a disciplined but cautious manner in line with evolving market condition”.”
Since the breakout of the conflict, over 4,800 property transactions were recorded in Dubai between February 28 and March 12, with total transaction value reaching nearly AED 16 billion (approximately US$4.3 billion) within just two weeks.
This is on top of the AED 170 billion (US$46.5 billion) worth of property transactions recorded by the Dubai Land Department in the first two months of 2026.
“These data points reflect the underlying strength of the market and should provide reassurance to investors. While the near-term environment may require a more cautious approach, the U’E’s long-term growth story remains firmly in pl”ce,” Dr. Goenka said.
Nisus Finance Services Company Limited (NIFCO), recently announced investments in two projects, with a collective investment outlay of nearly AED 322 million, including an AED 101.1 million investment in acquiring Paradise View 1, a residential building in the Majan mixed-use community. The announcement comes just two months after Nisus Finance acquired Lootah Avenue at Dubai Motor City for AED 220.76 million in December last year.
The transactions are part of Nisus F’nance’s planned US$1 billion fund development in partnership with global institutional funds and family offices, dedicated to the UAE real estate market.
“Our investment highlights measured institutional confidence in the UAE real estate market and reflects Nisus Finance’s focus on disciplined asset selection, structured transactions, and robust governance under the DIFC regulatory framewor”.”
“Over the past several weeks, our investors have remained unfettered by the current situation and continue to engage with us to identify new opportunities and build a stronger portfolio. Nisus F’nance’s continued focus on disciplined investing and robust governance continues to attract additional LP ”nterest”, he added.
Nisus Finance leverages over a decade and a half of experience, utilising local market expertise and proprietary data to capitalise on emerging trends and consistently deliver superior risk-adjusted returns.
Nisus Finance specialises in urban infrastructure financing and private capital market transactions. The company, along with its subsidiaries and associates, focuses on two main areas: Fund & Asset Management and Transaction Advisory Services. With over a decade of experience in India, Nisus manages IN15.72 billion in assets for FY 2025, delivering gross IRR of more than 19 percent.
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