Immutrin Raises £65 Million ($87 Million) Series A To Develop Next Generation Antibody Therapy For ATTR Amyloidosis



Oversubscribed financing led by Frazier Life Sciences with participation from F-Prime, Qiming Venture Partners, SR One and founding investors Cambridge Innovation Capital and Cambridge Enterprise Ventures

Proceeds will advance the Company's lead asset through clinical proof of concept, targeting best-in-class outcomes in ATTR cardiomyopathy with a differentiated antibody designed to remove pre-existing amyloid deposits and reverse amyloidosis James Topper, Managing Partner at Frazier Life Sciences, Nihal Sinha, Partner at F-Prime and Alex Sinclair-Wilson, Principal at Qiming Venture Partners will join Mihriban Tuna (CEO), Sef Kurstjens (Chair), and Michael Anstey, Partner at Cambridge Innovation Capital on Immutrin's Board of Directors



Cambridge, UK, 24 th March 2026

Immutrin Ltd, (“Immutrin” or“the Company”) a biotechnology company developing next generation antibody therapy to reverse amyloidosis, today announces it has successfully raised £65 million ($87 million) in a Series A financing. The round was led by new investor Frazier Life Sciences, with participation from F-Prime, Qiming Venture Partners, SR One and founding investors Cambridge Innovation Capital and Cambridge Enterprise Ventures.

The proceeds from this financing will fund Immutrin's lead asset through clinical proof of concept in ATTR cardiomyopathy, a serious and often fatal form of amyloidosis.

Amyloidosis is a group of rare, progressive diseases caused by misfolded proteins that aggregate into amyloid fibrils and accumulate in tissues and organs, leading to irreversible organ damage. While recent therapeutic advances slow or suppress amyloid production, no approved therapies effectively remove pre-existing amyloid deposits, leaving the underlying pathology largely intact. Effective amyloid removal is widely regarded as critical to restoring organ function and improving long-term clinical outcomes.

Immutrin's novel antibody selectively binds to amyloid fibrils and is engineered to deplete amyloid deposits in tissue via a targeted and coordinated immune response, enabling more efficient removal of established amyloid deposits. The antibody is primarily being developed to address ATTR but may also have the potential to treat other amyloidosis types, including rare forms.

The Company was established by Cambridge Innovation Capital and academic founders Professor Sir Mark Pepys, FRS; Nobel Laureate Sir Gregory Winter, FRS; and Professor Daniel Christ. Immutrin's approach is based on decades of pioneering work by Professor Pepys elucidating ways to activate the body's natural defence mechanisms to directly remove amyloid from tissues, combined with the world-leading antibody expertise of Sir Gregory and Professor Christ , pioneers of antibody display and humanisation.

Mihriban Tuna, Chief Executive Officer at Immutrin, said:“Having been involved in building Immutrin from its earliest days, I'm delighted to welcome support from our new and existing investors in this strong global syndicate. The depth of investor confidence speaks to the strength of our approach, the clear differentiation of our lead asset, and the genuine opportunity to transform outcomes for patients with ATTR amyloidosis.”

Mihriban Tuna is an Entrepreneur in Residence at Cambridge Innovation Capital and previously served as CSO at Adaptate Biotherapeutics (acquired by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company), Senior Vice President of Drug Discovery at F-star Therapeutics and was an early employee at Domantis Ltd (acquired by GSK).

The experienced management team includes Tolga Hassan who joins the company as CFO and COO, having previously served as CFO at Agomab Therapeutics and F-star Therapeutics.

Sef Kurstjens, Chair of the Board at Immutrin, said:“Amyloidosis remains an area of critical unmet need, particularly for patients with advanced disease driven by existing amyloid deposits. Immutrin's lead asset has the potential to clear large, established amyloid deposits more effectively than other depleter antibodies in development, while complementing therapies that suppress amyloid production. I'd like to thank both our new and existing investors for their support, and I look forward to working together to realise the potential of Immutrin's therapy to improve clinical outcomes in ATTR cardiomyopathy.”

Sef Kurstjens brings extensive global biopharmaceutical leadership experience, having previously served as CMO at Astellas, Allergan and Urovant; CEO of Bright Peak Therapeutics and Agensys; and Vice President of Clinical Development at Pfizer.

James Topper, Managing Partner at Frazier Life Sciences, added:“We were delighted to lead this Series A financing and to support Immutrin at this pivotal stage. Our assessment of the landscape highlighted the compelling scientific foundations of the potential for Immutrin's lead candidate to become a best-in-class therapy for reversal of ATTR amyloidosis. We look forward to collaborating with the Immutrin team to work towards advancing this asset to clinical proof of concept.”



ENDS



About Immutrin

Immutrin is a biotechnology company developing the next generation antibody therapy to deplete systemic amyloid deposits and reverse amyloidosis. The Company's lead asset is being developed for the treatment of ATTR cardiomyopathy, a serious and progressive form of amyloidosis. Immutrin's antibody is a potential best-in-class therapy, with a unique mechanism of action designed to selectively and exclusively remove established amyloid fibrils.

Immutrin was co-founded by Cambridge Innovation Capital, academic founders Professor Sir Mark Pepys, FRS; Nobel Laureate Sir Gregory Winter, FRS; and Professor Daniel Christ and is built on decades of scientific and clinical leadership in amyloidosis combined with groundbreaking antibody expertise in drug development. Immutrin is led by an experienced management team and supported by other leading global investors including Frazier Life Sciences, F-Prime, Qiming Venture Partners and SR One.

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