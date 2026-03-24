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Government Restores Rodtep Rates And Value Caps To Support Exporters Amid West Asia Trade Disruptions
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 23 March 2026, Delhi: Recent developments in West Asia have led to challenges in maritime logistics, including changes in routing and transit patterns. These have had an impact on logistics costs and shipping schedules for export consignments moving to or through the region.
In view of the evolving geopolitical situation and its implications for maritime trade, the Government of India has decided to restore the rates and value caps under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) Scheme for all eligible export products with effect from March 23, 2026.
The restored rates shall be those that were in force as on February 22, 2026, thereby withdrawing the earlier restriction of 50 percent imposed vide Notification No. 60/2025–26 dated February 23, 2026.
The present notification supersedes the aforesaid notification dated February 23, 2026, along with the corrigendum dated February 24, 2026, except in respect of actions already taken prior to such supersession.
This step is intended to provide timely support to Indian exporters facing elevated freight costs and war-related trade risks arising from disruptions in the Gulf and the wider West Asia maritime corridor.
The decision reflects the Government's continued commitment to ensuring a stable, responsive, and supportive policy environment for exporters, while sustaining India's export competitiveness in a challenging global environment.
In view of the evolving geopolitical situation and its implications for maritime trade, the Government of India has decided to restore the rates and value caps under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) Scheme for all eligible export products with effect from March 23, 2026.
The restored rates shall be those that were in force as on February 22, 2026, thereby withdrawing the earlier restriction of 50 percent imposed vide Notification No. 60/2025–26 dated February 23, 2026.
The present notification supersedes the aforesaid notification dated February 23, 2026, along with the corrigendum dated February 24, 2026, except in respect of actions already taken prior to such supersession.
This step is intended to provide timely support to Indian exporters facing elevated freight costs and war-related trade risks arising from disruptions in the Gulf and the wider West Asia maritime corridor.
The decision reflects the Government's continued commitment to ensuring a stable, responsive, and supportive policy environment for exporters, while sustaining India's export competitiveness in a challenging global environment.
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